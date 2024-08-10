Robert and Christine Calvin and the Ballyhivistock Texel and Rouge de L’Ouest Flocks are long established and well known across Ireland and the UK. The sale drew a huge turnout both online and at Ballymena, highlighting the credibility of the Ballyhivistock name among both Texel and Rouge de L’Ouest breeders.

Robert and Christine acknowledged two very special charities, offering up the sale of a Texel and a Rouge gimmer, with proceeds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Boom Foundation.

The Texel gimmer, Lot 18, YZI2302385(E1) was purchased as a ewe lamb at Blessington in 2023 from the Hillcrest Flock. She is a Stonepark Ferrari daughter out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball dam and sold to Stephen Etherson, Ballymoney for £3780.

The Rouge gimmer Lot 37, offered for charity saw the hammer drop at £2520 to Moore Hamilton, Londonderry. Ballyhivistock Betty SCY/B11 (UK1730733/01825), is a Glengalliagh Your the Lad daughter, who was First Prize ewe lamb at Balmoral 2023. The sale raised overall an admirable £6300 to be divided equally between the two charities.

Following in close behind the Charity Texel gimmer in the leading prices was Lot 38 in the Rouge de L’Ouest consignment, selling to Alastair Christie, Ballymoney for £3675. Ballyhivistock Blanca SCY/B12 (UK1730733/01826) is a Glengalliagh You’re the Lad daughter out of Ballyhivistock Wonder. She was 2 nd prize Ewe Lamb Balmoral Show 2023; 1st prize Ewe Lamb Antrim Show (NI National Show) 2023 and 1st prize Ewe Lamb & Reserve Champion Ballymena Show 2023. She is also a triplet sister to the charity exhibit, Lot 37.

Lot 5, HBN2102463(E1), in the Texel consignment was next for making the money, purchased by Drumcon Pedigrees Ltd, Ballymena for £2940. She is a Sportsmans Batman daughter out of a Deveronvale Aftershock sired mother.

Demand for quality Rouge continued with Lot 36, Ballyhivistock Babe SCY/B08 (UK1730733/01822) selling again to Alastair Christie, Ballymoney for £2835. She is also a Glengalliagh You’re the Lad daughter out of Ballyhivistock Wild Flower, a Ruval Unique daughter.

Coming in close behind for the leading top prices was another Texel, Lot 4, TYC2001043(E2), a Garngour Challenger daughter out of a Milnbank Womaniser sired dam. She was purchased at the January Gems 2022, from John Trimble, Curley Flock and returned back to join the Curley Flock again selling for £2205.

The sale averaged overall £1310 for 42 with a 100% clearance rate.

Other leading prices:

Lot 35 £2100

Lot 19 £1995

Lot 24 £1995

Lot 16 £1680

Lot 9 £1575

Lot 20 £1575

Lot 3 £1470

Lot 26 £1207.50

Lot 11 £1155

Robert and Christine wish to thank everyone who supported the sale and wish all the buyers success with their new purchases.

1 . Lot18_£3780.jpg Lot 18: Pictured are Christine Calvin Ballyhivistock Flock, Ballyhivistock Shepherd Owen Williams and handler Roger Strawbridge with the Ballyhivistock Texel favourite for sale with proceeds to Macmillan Cancer Support and Boom Foundation. She sold to top the sale at £3780 to Stephen Etherson, Ballymoney. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Lot37_£2520.jpg Lot 37: Pictured are Christine Calvin Ballyhivistock Flock, Ballyhivistock Shepherd Owen Williams, Kelly Miscandlon Boom Foundation Volunteer and handler John Harbison with Ballyhivistock Betty SCY/B11 (UK1730733/01825), a Glengalliagh Your the Lad daughter, selling in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support and the Boom Foundation. She sold for £2520. Photo: freelance Photo Sales