A County Londonderry Hydroelectric site manager has been fined a total of £430 at Coleraine Magistrates' Court after being convicted of two fisheries related offences detected in December 2022 and March 2023.

Gerry Mullan (70) of Glen Road, Garvagh, Coleraine was found guilty of two breaches of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended.

The breaches were; Failure to place gratings at a water abstraction site and removal of any material from the bed of any river without the relevant consent.

On the 2 December 2022, DAERA Fisheries Officers responded to reports from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency of in-river works taking place on the Agivey river. On arrival at an abstraction site, managed by Mr Mullan, it was found that in-river works were taking place and after further investigation it was established that Mr Mullan had no Section 48 permit to give him authorisation for these works to take place.

During an inspection, on the 9 March 2023, of a water abstraction site, used to power a Hydro Electric turbine on the Agivey river, which is managed by Mr Mullan, Fisheries Officers noticed that appropriate screening was not in place to prevent fish from entering the workings of the Turbine which can cause injury or death to fish.

Mr Mullan was issued an advisory letter to make the site compliant within a specified date. On the 21 March 2023, DAERA Fisheries Officers were on a follow up inspection to ensure compliance as prescribed under legislation and the site was still not compliant.

As per legislation, a wire lattice screen at the point of abstraction must be in place during the months of March, April and May or at any other time when the fry of salmon or trout are descending the river.

Mr Mullan was made aware of these findings and was instructed the site must be compliant before being operational again or further enforcement may follow.

The total fine of £430 included:

- £200 Failure to place gratings.

- £200 Removes any material from the bed of any river without the relevant consent