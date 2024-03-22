A spokesperson stated: “We have had some recent incidents where in lamb sheep have been sold through the live ring and purchased by a processor. This leaves the processor with a very difficult situation and this practice is unfair on the livestock and the processor.

"IAAS wish to support those processors and butchers who use the live ring as they help create a trade for all prime and cull stock. We also ask our vendors to support the market and these processors by ensuring that stock presented is fit for movement and processing. Failing to do so risks veterinary and government inspections as well as risking farm assurance status if the processor chooses to notify authorities.”