Kilkenny based IAM Agricultural Machinery has partnered with Topcon Agriculture to become the sole distributor for its agriculture portfolio in and the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

From 1 January 2025, the move will see IAM Agricultural Machinery, joining forces with Topcon, a global leader with over 40 years’ experience innovating vital agriculture technology for crop and livestock production.

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

The distribution agreement will span Topcon’s complete portfolio of agriculture solutions, including the recently unveiled Value Line autosteering range – designed specifically for farmers using mid-range tractors on small to medium-sized farms. The new offering represents a significant step in making autosteering technology, typically used on larger machinery, accessible to a broader range of farmers.

Commenting on the agreement, Tim van der Leck, regional sales manager NW Europe at Topcon Agriculture, said: “When selecting the right partner for our Irish market, IAM was the obvious choice thanks to its outstanding reputation and more than 70 years' experience across the full breadth of agricultural solutions, from field to feed.

“The expertise and network IAM has with crop and livestock farmers is invaluable in bringing high-quality precision agriculture solutions to the farmers who need them – a passion that we both share.”

Pat Kenny, managing director at IAM Agricultural Machinery, added: “Most important to us is providing the solutions farmers need to help improve efficiencies on their farm – from feed management to input use.

“As a global leader in the agri-tech sector with a proven track record, Topcon will help us continue to achieve this goal – with an expansive range of solutions that complements our existing portfolio for the Irish agricultural market.”

The partnership will see Topcon join a number of high-profile brand partners in IAM Agricultural Machinery’s portfolio, including Bomford Turner, FarmDroid, Gregoire Besson, Hardi, Rabe and Strautmann.

For more information on Topcon Agriculture, visit: topconpositioning.com/solutions/agriculture.

For more information on IAM Machinery Agriculture, visit: https://iam.ie/