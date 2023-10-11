County Antrim ploughman Ian Simms was crowned champion of the field at Killead Ploughing Society’s 106th match, held at Hillcrest Road, Muckamore.

Ian’s haul of silverware included the Clyde Memorial Cup for the overall winner, the Gallagher Cup for the best finish in the world style class, the McClelland Cup for the winner of the world style class, and the York Street Cup for the best ins and outs.

Runner-up and recipient of the Mobil Oil Company Plaque was young world style competitor Jack Wright from Magherafelt. He also secured the awards for the best openings and best split, as well as the A Pinkerton Memorial Cup for the best work by a competitor under 25-years-old.

Society chairman David Wallace congratulated the competitors and the winners, and thanked everyone who had supported and contributed to the success of the 106th match.

Wet ground conditions proved challenging for the novice and experienced ploughmen, but it was dry overhead and everyone enjoyed the day.

The land was kindly granted by the Bingham family, and the awards were presented by Liz Bingham.

Judges were Des Wright MBE and David Percy.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Dementia NI.

Killead Ploughing Society is indebted to the following sponsors for their generous support of its 106th match: William Johnston Contracts, Drumhill Tractors, Greenmount Country Stores, Erwin Agri-Care Ltd, George Fleming, Beatty Fuel and Farm Supplies, Ashdale Farm, Martin Supplies, Firmount Veterinary Clinic, and Islandbawn Stores.

Results from the 2023 match include:

Trophies

Clyde Memorial Cup, for the champion of the field: Ian Simms.

Mobil Oil Company Plaque, for the runner-up to the champion of the field: Jack Wright.

Gallagher Cup, for the best finish in the world style class: Ian Simms.

Des Wright Cup, for the best openings in the world style class: Jack Wright.

McClelland Cup, for the winner of the open world style class: Ian Simms.

A Pinkerton Cup, for the best work by a competitor under 25 years old: Jack Wright.

York Street Cup, for the best Ins and Outs: Ian Simms.

Wilson Feeds Cup, for the best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Alan Wallace.

RA Erwin Memorial Cup, for the youngest ploughman: Harry Wright.

Sam Moore Memorial Cup, for the best turned out tractor and plough: Harry Wright.

Don Wright Cup, for the winner of the commercial reversible class: Campbell Ward.

Macrete (Ireland) Cup, for the winner of the intermediate vintage class: Sam Uprichard.

Simms Cup, for the winner of the vintage classic class: Robert Acheson.

Hyde Cup, for the winner of the novice vintage class: Kyle Gilmore.

Classes

Open world style 12” (split openings) – 1, Ian Simms; 2, Allan McAnally; 3, William McCracken Snr.

World Style, under 25 – 1, Jack Wright; 2, Harry Wright.

Reversible commercial, 3 or 4 furrow – 1, Campbell Ward; 2, Alan Wallace; 3, Brian McComb.

Intermediate vintage – 1, Sam Uprichard.

Vintage classic – 1, Robert Acheson 2, David Lemon Jnr; 3, Marc Gamble.

Novice Vintage – 1, Kyle Gilmore; 2, Hugh McCormick.

Killead judges Des Wright MBE and David Percy. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Winifred Bingham, Seven Mile Straight; Wiemy Erwin, Templepatrick; and Gloria Wallace, Carmavy, pictured at Killead's 106th ploughing match. Picture: Julie Hazelton

David Lemon Snr from Newtownards took part in the vintage classic class at Killead. Picture: Julie Hazelton