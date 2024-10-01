ICC Belfast is first Northern Ireland venue to achieve international food sourcing standard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s only purpose-built convention centre, ICC Belfast, and its hospitality partners, have earned international recognition of their commitment to sustainable event management. Their drive for food tracing, low food miles and sustainable sourcing goes as deep as the soil the local produce is grown in.

ISO20121 is an internationally recognised standard for the events industry which aims to improve the sustainability of event-related activities, products and services. ICC Belfast is the only venue in Northern Ireland to have achieved the accreditation and is one of only a small number of accredited venues across Ireland.

ICC Belfast’s hospitality partners place a strong focus on using local produce and have taken their commitment to “farm to fork” traceability right down to sourcing organic mushrooms grown in home-made compost.

Iain Bell, Acting Chief Executive of ICC Belfast explained the importance of the accreditation: “The International Standards Organisation (ISO) certification requires a rigorous demonstration of standards and processes which deliver a positive impact on the environment, society, and the local economy.

Hospitality team Nicole Robson, Stephen Murray and Andrew Dougan with Iain Bell of ICC Belfast

“Sustainability is a major driver of our current and future success at ICC Belfast. We aim to ensure that every event we deliver has a positive impact socially, culturally, and economically for everyone.

“ISO20121 is part of strengthening our global positioning and our ambition of attracting even more international corporate and association clients to host their conference in Belfast.

“We know that sustainability is a key decision-making factor when choosing a convention destination and, together with our recent Green Meetings Gold Award, this certification is a further stamp of approval for ICC Belfast. We are thrilled that our hospitality partners have been accredited at the highest international standard. Huge thanks go to our passionate and dedicated hospitality partners, who have led this from the front.”

With international meetings, conferences and conventions, such as One Young World and UKSpace, drawing tens of thousands of delegates to Belfast, the opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland’s unique produce, food and drink is an integral part of the event hospitality at ICC Belfast.

Andrew Dougan, Managing Director of Hospitality Belfast, said: “This makes sense for all of us: we are passionate food enthusiasts, so we thrive on working with the very best of Northern Ireland’s produce. But it’s far more than just delivering a fantastic product, it’s about spotlighting the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

“Every event is a unique opportunity for our farmers, growers and suppliers to have the fruits of their labour showcased to local, national and international visitors. Wherever we can possibly source something locally, we do; whether that’s the brewer making our exclusive craft beer just across the river Lagan, or the local organic mushroom grower who makes his own compost.

“Reduced food miles means we’re able to serve produce as fresh as it can possibly be, and it’s highly likely that we know the farmer or grower by their first name. It would be pretty rare to find traceability at this level anywhere else in the world.”

The ISO 20121 accreditation process is lengthy, detailed and requires adaptation of a wide range of processes and policies.

Nicole Robson, Head of HSQE, hospitality partner, Mount Charles, led the accreditation process. She said: “It is fantastic to have achieved this certification after 18 months’ focus. It’s a massive piece of work and it’s not easy, which is why we’re one of only a very small handful of venues to have achieved it. We’re able to ensure proof of local sourcing, we’ve prepared sustainable menus, we have developed a statement of sustainability, and we’ve worked with client feedback. Successful accreditation for ICC Belfast is a success and an opportunity for our whole flourishing agri-food chain.”