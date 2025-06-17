Iceman freezes out the competition to win Dutch Spotted Champion

Taking top honours in the breed was Tullynagowan Iceman, who impressed judge Rachel Gallagher, County Donegal to be named Champion and Male Champion of the NI National Show. Tullynagowan were presented with The Craigdoo Cup, for Champion of the National Show, by Paddy Grant, who kindly sponsors this cup.

Iceman caught the eye for his balance, striking markings, and overall presence in the ring. Bred and owned by the Tullynagowan Flock, this win marks a significant achievement and further solidifies their growing reputation in the breed.

Standing as Reserve Champion was Craigdoo Iconic, another outstanding entry who demonstrated excellent conformation and breed character. The Craigdoo team, no strangers to success in the show circuit, picked up Female Champion with Iconic, as well as first in the pair of lambs class.

Both Reserve Male and Reserve Female Champion went to Chris Johnston of Johnstown Livestock with his shearling ram and shearling ewe respectively. His shearling ram coming from the Coose flock of Ronan Tuohy, Coose Hover.

With over 110 individual entries to the show, it was great to see so many breeders there and in top spirits, despite the horrible weather. The NI Regional Group would like to thank Rachel Gallagher, Croaghross for casting her eye over the show and doing a great job.

Full results:

Champion Overall & Male Champion, Stephen Fee, Tullynagowan (Ram Lamb)

Reserve Overall & Female Champion, Paddy Grant, Craigdoo (Ewe Lamb)

Reserve Male Champion, Chris Johnston, Johnstown (Shearling Ram)

Reserve Female Champion, Chris Johnston, Johnstown (Shearling Ewe)

Aged Ram, 1 st Alex Colhoun – Rolex, 2 nd James Reilly – Glentaisie

Shearling Ram, 1st Chris Johnston – Johnstown, 2nd Alex Colhoun – Rolex, 3rd Gareth Edgar – Hotspur

Ram Lamb, 1st Stephen Fee – Tullynagowan, 2nd Russell Millen & Seamus Killen – Ballintur, 3rd Adrian Trainor – Binnian

Aged Ewe, 1st Chris Johnston - Johnstown, Adam Donald – Willbraid, 3rd Liam Lynn – Doonans

Shearling Ewe, 1st Chris Johnston – Johnstown, 2nd Alex Colhoun – Rolex, 3rd Russell Millen & Seamus Killen – Knockmult

Ewe Lamb, 1st Paddy Grant – Craigdoo, 2nd Russell Millen & Seamus Killen – Ballintur, 3rd Paddy Grant – Craigdoo

Author: Amy King. Photos: Agriimages

1 . 3 (6).jpg Reserve Male Champion – Coose Hover, Chris Johnston Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . 2 (11).jpg Reserve Overall Champion – Craigdoo Iconic – included is Niall Ward, Shepherd at Craigdoo, Judge Rachel Gallagher & sponsor O’Reilly & Fee Farm Vets Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales