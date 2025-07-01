IHFA open day at Greenlea Farm, Co Monaghan

This prestigious event promises to be a highlight in the farming calendar, offering a chance to visit one of the most celebrated and successful pedigree Holstein herds in the country. With over 60 trade stands in attendance, stock judging, results of the IHFA National Herds competition and a sale of the cream of the crop of Greenlea youngstock - this is a day not to be missed.

Greenlea Holsteins began its pedigree journey in 1995. Through resilience, the herd was rebuilt after being depopulated due to BSE in 1997 and again in 2000. The herd now stands at 100 milking cows, following a split calving pattern in autumn and spring, with a strong emphasis on production alongside functionality and structural strength.

Greenlea Holsteins celebrated some significant achievements over the last 12 months, coming home with the Bailey Cow Champion in 2024 with Greenlea MG Rhapsody, the National Herds Competition winner and Judges Choice Award for 2024, and the Breffni Oriel Herds Competition winner for 2025 in June. These awards encourage Padraic’s passion to drive forward.

Family is central to operations at Greenlea. Padraic’s wife Paula, children Ryan, Hannah, and Zoe are all actively involved —both day to day and on the showing side. The children are enthusiastic members of the Breffni Oriel Young Members Association (YMA).

Padraic is one of five siblings—with three brothers living in Ireland and a sister in the UK— his entire family including his parents plays an active role in the farm’s daily life. Despite their off-farm jobs, Padraic’s brothers are closely involved in farm operations.

Padraic would like to sincerely thank every sponsor that has helped make this Open Day possible, with a special thanks to main sponsor, Lakeland Dairies, and to sale sponsors: Dooley Agriculture, EasyFix, and Dairymaster. Padraic would also like to thank friends, neighbours, members of the Breffni Oriel Club and the wider farming community for their continued help and support in the lead-up to this event.

Padraic commends the IHFA for their continued guidance and support throughout the process. Last but not least, a huge thank you must go to Padraic’s family for their time and enthusiasm throughout every aspect of the farm, not just recently but throughout the years.

The sale will take place in association with Michael Taaffe Auctions. This sale offers a unique opportunity to acquire valuable pedigrees from the herd — a testament to years of careful breeding at Greenlea Holsteins. There will be heifers on offer from the Rhapsody, Roxy, and Pledge families, etc., which form the foundation of the herd today. The catalogue offers something for everyone.

So, in conclusion all roads lead to Greenlea Holsteins in Monaghan on Thursday July 10th.

Stockjudging will commence at 11.30am with the sale commencing at 4pm.

Refreshments will be served and there will be a children’s farm safety/play area so bring the whole family. Everybody welcome

2 . Breffni Oriel Herds Comp Winner.jpeg Breffni Oriel Herds Comp Winner Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Open Day Launch Photo.jpeg Pictured at the launch of the open day Photo: freelance Photo Sales