Under the watchful eye of Judge David Dalzell of the Mountnabview Flock he found his Champion from the Aged Ram class. This class victory, combined with going on to be placed as breed champion on the day, confirmed Mullygarry Donny as the Ile de France Male of the year 2024. The reserve Champion went to the Glenhoy Ram lamb who had followed up his victories at Balmoral and Ballymena. This helped secure the Breeders Cup for the Glenhoy Flock. As well as being successful in the show ring this lamb has topped the Signet performance recorded figures hitting a New Society Record high with a Terminal Sire record of 305.

With the Garveway flock winning the Hoggett and ewe lamb classes this was sufficient to leave the Garveway flock as “Show Team of the Year.”

The Female of the year was won by a Glenhoy ewe MG111 - F01420 exhibited by the Garveway flock who completed a hattrick of 1st at Ballymena, Antrim & Clogher.

Sale Dates

The opening sale for 2024 will again be hosted by Beatties Livestock Sales on Friday evening, 9th August.

All of the leading flocks will have stock available: Carrick - Edward & Stewart Adamson; Garveway – Rebecca McKinley & Georgina McMullan; Glenhoy - David Mulligan; Mountnabview - David Dalzell; Mullygarry - Rodney Balfour; Tullyheran - Henry & Rodger Milligan.

Carrick, Garveway and Glenhoy will have Performance recorded stock amongst their stock on offer.

With increasing interest especially with the ability to offer “natural” out of season breeding combined with a modern continental carcase this year there will be a second sale in early October to help supply demand (details will follow later).

Catalogues will be released on the sale date but can be forwarded to those who wish to bid online via Marteye on the evening.

2 . IDF PHOTO-2024-07-31-22-36-17.jpg Rodger Milligan with Armagh and National Show Champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . IDF PHOTO-2024-07-31-22-33-31.jpg L to R: Georgina McMullan with Reserve Champion Ram Lamb, Judge David Dlzell and Emma Balfour with Champion aged ram at Clogher Valley Show Photo: freelance Photo Sales