Ile de France Open Day planned for this Saturday, 26th April

An open day is planned for this Saturday

With the countdown to the opening show at Balmoral less than four weeks away, breeders of livestock will be stepping up their preparations.

The Tullyheran Ile de France flock run by Henry and Rodger Milligan at Maghera is one such example. A regular winner of classes and breed Championships since the flock was formed, the father and son team are opening up their farm on Saturday afternoon, 26th April as they host an open afternoon on behalf of Northern Ireland Ile de France Breeders. With club sales extending back to the 1970’s the breeders are looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary next year. Visitors will find a warm welcome with competitions and refreshments on hand (BBQ). With interest across Europe for Ile de France genetics on the increase, Northern Ireland farmers can find out locally how the flexibility offered by the Ile de France breed in terms of “out of season breeding “ easy lambing and carcass quality can contribute to their own enterprise. Show Competitions Commencing with Balmoral classes on Wednesday 14th May, the Ile de France Club hold Championship classes at five local shows, including their National Championships at Armagh on Saturday, 14th June.

This, as Rodger explains, is another reason why the Ile de France breed has an appeal for potential new breeders who have an interest in showing: “When we joined the Club we quickly found that we where competing equally in the show ring with the other breeders and likewise as new breeders have joined subsequently we have taken as much satisfaction seeing them excel with genetics they have purchased from ourselves as we do when we are fortunate to gain the top awards on the day.”