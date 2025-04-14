Impacts on the Water Environment - A Call for Evidence

stock image

Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has launched an 8-week Call for Evidence on Impacts on the Water Environment (from 14 April to 8 June 2025).

This Call for Evidence aims to gather as much information and evidence as possible and welcomes contributions from all citizens, organisations, and communities. This will improve the evidence base for NIEA, enabling a more accurate assessment of the potential pressures and impacts on water quality.

Evidence collected will form part of the ongoing preparation for Significant Water Management Issues consultation to be issued later in 2025/ 2026 and will inform the draft 4th cycle River Basin Management Plan.

More information on the Call for Evidence including how to respond is available in the link below.

https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/impacts-water-environment-call-evidence