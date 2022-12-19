Important changes if you use pesticides
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has advised you must register your business details by 31 December 2022 if you use pesticides as part of your work activity.
If you are a business, organisation, or sole trader who operates within Northern Ireland and who uses pesticides in a professional capacity as part of your work activity; or if you have professional pesticides applied by a third party as part of your work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry or the amenity sector you must register your business with DAERA.
This is a new legal requirement and the legislation can be viewed at https://www.legislation.gov.uk/nisr/2020/360/contents/made
When DAERA refer to pesticides, they mean plant protection products used to protect crops against harmful pests and diseases, checking or preventing undesirable growth of plants, or to control weeds.
Examples include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, plant growth regulators and seed treatments.
The Department has launched an online registration application.
For more information and to apply please visit: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/official-controls-plant-protection-products-regulations-northern-ireland-2020-list-operators and the information you provide will be used by the Department in the organisation of official controls.
For help with registration please visit the FAQ page at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/faqs-ni-list-pesticide-operators-registration-process