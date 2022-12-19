Important changes if you use pesticides

If you are a business, organisation, or sole trader who operates within Northern Ireland and who uses pesticides in a professional capacity as part of your work activity; or if you have professional pesticides applied by a third party as part of your work in agriculture, horticulture, forestry or the amenity sector you must register your business with DAERA.

This is a new legal requirement and the legislation can be viewed at https://www.legislation.gov.uk/nisr/2020/360/contents/made

Advertisement

When DAERA refer to pesticides, they mean plant protection products used to protect crops against harmful pests and diseases, checking or preventing undesirable growth of plants, or to control weeds.

Pesticides are used to tackle a range of weeds

Examples include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, plant growth regulators and seed treatments.

The Department has launched an online registration application.

Advertisement

For more information and to apply please visit: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/official-controls-plant-protection-products-regulations-northern-ireland-2020-list-operators and the information you provide will be used by the Department in the organisation of official controls.