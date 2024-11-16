Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sustained use of improved genetics through the use of AI sires will deliver long term and tangible benefits to all dairy farming operations.

“And this principle is relevant across aspects of cow performance: production, milk quality fertility, and health,” added John Berry, the regional manager for Semex in Northern Ireland.

“Some traits, for example, milk output, can be improved in a very meaningful way within a very small number of generations.

“Where other traits are concerned, it may take slightly longer. However, improvements in performance achieved through the consistent use of proven sires is cumulative.

Pinetree Pursuit

“What’s more, these aspects of performance are built into cows’ genetic make-up. It’s a case of generation building on to the potential of the next.”

The Semex representative is also confirming that future genetics breakthroughs represent the next leap forward in terms of moving the production dial forward within the milk sector.

He explained: “The impact that can be achieved that management changes alone has plauteaued off.

“Driving forward the science of genetics will deliver the real breakthroughs that dairy farmers can look forward to benefitting from during the years ahead.”

Cookiecutter Holysmokes

Meanwhile, milk production continues to increase on dairy farms across Northern Ireland at the present time.

John Berry again: “Farmers are keen to secure the price bonuses available from all the processers at the present time.

“For the most part, dairy cows are calving down this autumn in excellent condition. As a result, the potential to produce high volumes of top quality milk exists.

“The availability of good quality first cut silages on many farmers is also helping to boost milk output.”

He continued: “Milk prices are also on the rise. In turn, this is encouraging farmers to invest in the best quality dairy genetics available at the present time.”

John referenced three Semex sires, growing in popularity on dairy farms across Northern Ireland at the present time.

AOT Hampshire is the number one genomic type sire in the UK at the present time. His daughters have excellent mammary systems with equally impressive feet and legs.

T-SPRUCE Harmony is new for the 2024/25 breeding season. This high fertility sire has a PLI value of £934 and is +1,000kg pfr milk. He is already proving very popular with dairy farmers across Northern Ireland.

COOKIECUTTER Holysmokes is is a high PLI bull with excellent type and very balanced production figures. Again, he is proving very popular with milk producers in Northern Ireland.

In addition, Pintree Pursuit remains exceptionally popular with local milk producers.

Meanwhile, ‘As One Together’ at the 2025 Semex International Dairy Conference, which will be held between the 12th and 14th January 2025, at its usual home of The Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow, Scotland

The chairperson for the event is former NFU President and Member of The House of Lords, Minette Batters.

She will manage the proceedings and keep the impressive line-up of speakers on their toes, ensuring they come together to inspire, inform, challenge and entertain.

The conference speakers, from end to end of the food supply chain, will share their experience, views, plans and outlook for the future of UK dairying.

They include: Jeremy Bergen, a dairy farmer from New York State; Keith Gue, a milk producer from West Sussex; Ed Towers, a dairy farmer from Lancaster.

Providing a global perspective will be Matt McCready, CEO, Semex Alliance; Graham Wilkinson, CEO of AHDB and Hayley Campbell-Gibbons, CEO of RABDF HAYLEY CAMPBELL-GIBBONS, CEO, RABDF

John Berry concluded: "The Semex Conference is always a fantastic and positive way to start the New Year.

“Once again, we are looking forward to welcoming our strong line up of speakers, and to having the opportunity to catch-up with friends and colleagues.

“The Semex conference has the best mix of business, socialising, networking and entertainment in the industry."

For further information regarding the 2025 Semex annual conference, please contact Liz Sloan on 01292 671525.