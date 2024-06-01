Improved weather ‘turns the stone’ for the potato sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Wilson’s Country managing director, Lewis Cunningham, has confirmed that the planting of this year’s main season potato crops is nearing completion.

​He explained: “The recent spell of good weather has helped the cause of growers. Across the island of Ireland, the vast majority of crops are now in the ground.

“Early indications are that the acreages planted out are slightly up, year-on-year.”

June is always a very busy month for potato producers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking the inaugural 'International Potato Day of the Year' celebration in Northern Ireland, l to r: Lewis Cunningham, managing director of Wilson's Country and Kyle Greer, head chef at Belfast's Europa Hotel

Lewis Cunningham again: “New season Comber will be widely available in the shops within the next two to three weeks. Again these crops have benefited from the upturn in the weather.

“After that it’s a case of getting on with the main crop harvest. The first set-skin potatoes of the year, mainly Piper and Osprey, will be coming out of the Carlingford area at the end of July and early August.

“Once we get in to September, the first of the main crops grown in Northern Ireland will be ready for digging. Obviously, all of this is totally weather dependent.”

According to the Wilson’s Country representative, current potato markets can be best summed-up as a good news: not-so-good news scenario.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further explained. “Retail pack sales remain very strong. However, in contrast, sales of potatoes into the catering sector are faltering at the present time.

“This trend reflects the impact created by the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

“Consumers are happy to treat themselves at home: hence the strength in retail potato sales.

“However, it remains a concern that many restaurants across Northern Ireland no longer open during the early days of the week at all. This reality has impacted on the catering sector across the board.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Lewis Cunningham views the challenge of securing higher levels of sustainability across the entire agricultural sector, including potatoes, as a major priority.

“But we have to get the basics right,” he stressed.

“And this means coming up with a single carbon footprint model and calculator that fits all farm scenario across the UK and Ireland.

Turn to page 5

“We don’t have this at the moment. As a result, farmers are receiving mixed messages, where these critically important matters are concerned.”

Wilson’s Country’s managing director made these comments in the wake of the inaugural ‘International Day of the Potato’ celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative, developed by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) will be an annual event.

Lewis commented: “The potato is the world’s most versatile vegetable, grown in 159 countries.

“It takes less water to grow a crop of potatoes than is the case with any comparable, staple food crop: including rice and pasta.

“Rice required 1,111L of water to produce one kilo or rice. The comparable figure for potatoes is 200L. These are UNESCO figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Potatoes were first cultivated in Peru some 8,000 years ago. So farmers have had many years’ experience in working with this uniquely nutritious food source."

He added: “More must be done to market and promote the nutritional value of potatoes here in Northern Ireland. From a nutrition delivery and versatility perspective, they cannot be matched.

“Potatoes can be boiled, roasted, chipped. In fact, they can be cooked in every possible way.

“Potatoes can also be included in starters, main courses and desserts.”