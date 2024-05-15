ABP hosted at panel discussion on Sustainable Beef Production in Northern Ireland at the Balmoral Show this morning. Attended by industry stakeholders and ABP farmer-suppliers, the event explored the actions that are underway to improve the carbon footprint of red meat production and how industry and government can work together to address the challenges. Pictured are discussion panel participants John McLenaghan UFU, Karen Patterson Host, Philip Hambling ABP, Russell Smyth KPMG, Claire Taylor Nuffield Scholar and George Mullan MD ABP NI at the ABP stand.ABP hosted at panel discussion on Sustainable Beef Production in Northern Ireland at the Balmoral Show this morning. Attended by industry stakeholders and ABP farmer-suppliers, the event explored the actions that are underway to improve the carbon footprint of red meat production and how industry and government can work together to address the challenges. Pictured are discussion panel participants John McLenaghan UFU, Karen Patterson Host, Philip Hambling ABP, Russell Smyth KPMG, Claire Taylor Nuffield Scholar and George Mullan MD ABP NI at the ABP stand.
ABP hosted at panel discussion on Sustainable Beef Production in Northern Ireland at the Balmoral Show this morning. Attended by industry stakeholders and ABP farmer-suppliers, the event explored the actions that are underway to improve the carbon footprint of red meat production and how industry and government can work together to address the challenges. Pictured are discussion panel participants John McLenaghan UFU, Karen Patterson Host, Philip Hambling ABP, Russell Smyth KPMG, Claire Taylor Nuffield Scholar and George Mullan MD ABP NI at the ABP stand.

In pictures: 155th Balmoral Show is well underway

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 15th May 2024, 10:57 BST
Visitors are starting to flock to the 155th Balmoral Show which got underway this morning.

Around 110,000 are expected to go along to the four day event at Balmoral Park on the outskirts of Lisburn.

While very much an opportunity for business to be done, the show also provides a showpiece of food, entertainment, livestock, competitions and ice cream!

John Henning, RUAS President chats with George Mullan ABP on Wednesday morning.

Cormac McKervey, Ulster Bank, Philip Simpson ABP and Roddy McLean Natwest Group at the ABP Stand during Balmoral

Alistair Bell from Irish Black Butter

Lucy Clarke, Libby Clarke and Annabelle Blackburn

