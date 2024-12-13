In pictures - All the winners from the 2024 RUAS Winter Fair

The 2024 winning cow, Hallow Octain Twizzle, calved for the second time back in March of this year.
She is projected to produce just short of 12,000L of milk during her current lactation at 4.4% butterfat and 3.55% protein.
Her victory represents a 2023: 2024 double at the Winter Fair for Hallow Holsteins. The herd is owned by the Jones’ family.
Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 took home the inter breed title from the event 12 months ago.
Philip Jones commented: “We have had another tremendous Winter Fair. Octain Twizzle is no stranger to success at the event. She notched up the reserve Junior Cow Championship at the Winter Fair two years ago.
“She is back in calf to Delta Lambda. We used a sexed straw, so hopefully we will have a
heifer calf on the ground next April.”
Nathan Thomas, from North Lewisburg in Ohio, judged all the competition classes at the 2024 Winter Fair.
He regards his inter breed champion as an elite Holstein cow, adding: “She has an excellent mammary system plus tremendous feet and legs. As a result, the cow has excellent locomotion.
“But above all else, she has tremendous breadth across the chest. Her ability to convert feed into milk is immense.”
The inter breed reserve championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, with their excellent Jersey cow: Potterswalls Bontino Dawn.
The fifth calver, also the 2024 Jersey Champion at the Winter Fair looked an absolute picture in the ring throughout the day.
The inter breed honourable mention at the event was won by the Hynes family, from Agherla in Co Cork with Eedy Rubicon Acclaim. Earlier in the day, the young cow had been selected as the Holstein Reserve Champion.
She calved for the second time just over a month ago and is currently giving 55L of milk per day.
Prior to judging at the Winter Fair, Nathan Thomas had visited a number of dairying operations across Europe.
However, was particularly impressed with the dairy stock he had seen in Ireland.
“Many of the cows taking part in the Winter Fair would have competed extremely well at comparable events in many other countries,” he commented
2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair: Results
Supreme Inter-Breed Champion: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford
Supreme Inter-Breed Reserve Champion: Fleming family, Co Down
Supreme Inter-Breed Honourable Mention: Hynes family, Co Cork
Supreme Inter-Breed Champion: Exhibitor-Bred: Hallow Holsteins
Inter-Breed Heifer Champion: Fleming family
Inter-Breed Heifer Champion Reserve: T Henry & Sons, Ballymoney, Co Antrim
Inter-Breed Junior Champion: Fleming family
Inter-Breed Heifer Champion Reserve: Steve McLoughlin, Co Kildare
Holstein classes:
Champion: Hallow Holsteins
Reserve: Hynes family
Heifer Champion: T Henry & Sons
Heifer Champion Reserve: S & J McCormick
Junior Champion: Steve McLoughlin
Junior Champion Reserve: Slatabogie Holsteins
Premier Holstein Exhibitor: Slatabogie Holsteins
Heifer class: born March to August 2024: 1st Slatabogie Holsteins, Maghera, Co Derry; 2nd Hynes family
Heifer class: born September 2023 to February 2024: 1st Slatabogie Holsteins; 2nd G & D Simpson, Lisburn, Co Antrim
Heifer class: born March to August 2023: 1st Steve McLoughlin; 2nd Richardson family, Co Armagh
Junior two-year-old cow in milk class: 1st T Henry & Sons; 2 nd S & J McCormick, Bangor, Co Down
Junior three-year-old cow in milk class: 1st Hynes family; 2nd Hallow Holsteins
Four-year-old cow in milk class: 1st : Hallow Holstein; 2nd Hallow Holsteins
Five-year-old cow in milk class: 1st G & D Simpson; 2nd S & J McCormick
Mature cow class: 1st Steve McLoughlin; 2nd S &J McCormick
Best Red & White Holstein class: Noel McCorry, Co Armagh
Dairy Shorthorn classes
Champion: McLean Family, Bushmills, Co Antrim
Reserve Champion: McLean Family
Heifer Champion: McLean Family
Junior Champion: Fleming family
Junior Champion Reserve: Peter and Eileen Kennelly
Maiden heifer class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Peter and Eileen Kennelly, Tralee, Co Kerry
Heifer in milk class: 1st Mclean family; 2ndMcLean family
Best Exhibitor-bred animal: McLean family
Premier Exhibitor: McLean family
Jersey classes
Champion: Fleming family
Reserve Champion: Fleming family
Heifer champion: Fleming family
Heifer Champion Reserve: Jones’ family
Junior Champion: Fleming family
Junior Champion Reserve: Martin King
Maiden Heifer class: 1st Martin King, Ballymena; 2nd Clandeboye Estate, Bangor, Co Down
Heifer in milk class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Jones family, Co wexford
Senior Cow class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Fleming family
Best Exhibitor-bred Jersey: Fleming family
Premier Exhibitor Award, Jersey classes: Fleming family
Ayrshire classes
Champion: Christian and Hollie Keenan, Co Monaghan
Reserve: Alan Irwin, Clogher
Junior Champion: Slatabogie Holsteins
bunior Champion Reserve: McLean family
Maiden Heifer class: 1st Slatabogie Holsteins; 2nd McClean Family
Cow in calf class: 1st Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare, Co Antrim; 2nd Baxter family, Cookstown, Co Tyrone
Cow in milk class: 1st Christian and Hollie Keenan; 2nd Alan Irwin
Best Exhibitor-bred Ayrshire: Christian and Hollie Keenan
Showmanship classes
Junior Showmanship Champion: Clodagh Kennelly, Co Kerry
Junior Showmanship Champion Reserve: George Hynes, Co Cork
Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Adam Torrens, Coleraine
Intermediate Showmanship Champion Reserve: Miss Ava Simpson, Lisburn, Co Antrim
Senior Showmanship Champion: Manus Murphy
Senior Showmanship Champion Reserve: Jennifer Harty, Tralee
Mature Showmanship Champion: Sam McIntyre, Bushmills
Mature Showmanship Champion Reserve: Amy King, Ballymena
