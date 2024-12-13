In pictures - All the winners from the 2024 RUAS Winter Fair

The 2024 winning cow, Hallow Octain Twizzle, calved for the second time back in March of this year.

She is projected to produce just short of 12,000L of milk during her current lactation at 4.4% butterfat and 3.55% protein.

Her victory represents a 2023: 2024 double at the Winter Fair for Hallow Holsteins. The herd is owned by the Jones’ family.

Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 took home the inter breed title from the event 12 months ago.

Philip Jones commented: “We have had another tremendous Winter Fair. Octain Twizzle is no stranger to success at the event. She notched up the reserve Junior Cow Championship at the Winter Fair two years ago.

“She is back in calf to Delta Lambda. We used a sexed straw, so hopefully we will have a

heifer calf on the ground next April.”

Nathan Thomas, from North Lewisburg in Ohio, judged all the competition classes at the 2024 Winter Fair.

He regards his inter breed champion as an elite Holstein cow, adding: “She has an excellent mammary system plus tremendous feet and legs. As a result, the cow has excellent locomotion.

“But above all else, she has tremendous breadth across the chest. Her ability to convert feed into milk is immense.”

The inter breed reserve championship was won by the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, with their excellent Jersey cow: Potterswalls Bontino Dawn.

The fifth calver, also the 2024 Jersey Champion at the Winter Fair looked an absolute picture in the ring throughout the day.

The inter breed honourable mention at the event was won by the Hynes family, from Agherla in Co Cork with Eedy Rubicon Acclaim. Earlier in the day, the young cow had been selected as the Holstein Reserve Champion.

She calved for the second time just over a month ago and is currently giving 55L of milk per day.

Prior to judging at the Winter Fair, Nathan Thomas had visited a number of dairying operations across Europe.

However, was particularly impressed with the dairy stock he had seen in Ireland.

“Many of the cows taking part in the Winter Fair would have competed extremely well at comparable events in many other countries,” he commented

2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair: Results

Supreme Inter-Breed Champion: Hallow Holsteins, Co Wexford

Supreme Inter-Breed Reserve Champion: Fleming family, Co Down

Supreme Inter-Breed Honourable Mention: Hynes family, Co Cork

Supreme Inter-Breed Champion: Exhibitor-Bred: Hallow Holsteins

Inter-Breed Heifer Champion: Fleming family

Inter-Breed Heifer Champion Reserve: T Henry & Sons, Ballymoney, Co Antrim

Inter-Breed Junior Champion: Fleming family

Inter-Breed Heifer Champion Reserve: Steve McLoughlin, Co Kildare

Holstein classes:

Champion: Hallow Holsteins

Reserve: Hynes family

Heifer Champion: T Henry & Sons

Heifer Champion Reserve: S & J McCormick

Junior Champion: Steve McLoughlin

Junior Champion Reserve: Slatabogie Holsteins

Premier Holstein Exhibitor: Slatabogie Holsteins

Heifer class: born March to August 2024: 1st Slatabogie Holsteins, Maghera, Co Derry; 2nd Hynes family

Heifer class: born September 2023 to February 2024: 1st Slatabogie Holsteins; 2nd G & D Simpson, Lisburn, Co Antrim

Heifer class: born March to August 2023: 1st Steve McLoughlin; 2nd Richardson family, Co Armagh

Junior two-year-old cow in milk class: 1st T Henry & Sons; 2 nd S & J McCormick, Bangor, Co Down

Junior three-year-old cow in milk class: 1st Hynes family; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

Four-year-old cow in milk class: 1st : Hallow Holstein; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

Five-year-old cow in milk class: 1st G & D Simpson; 2nd S & J McCormick

Mature cow class: 1st Steve McLoughlin; 2nd S &J McCormick

Best Red & White Holstein class: Noel McCorry, Co Armagh

Dairy Shorthorn classes

Champion: McLean Family, Bushmills, Co Antrim

Reserve Champion: McLean Family

Heifer Champion: McLean Family

Junior Champion: Fleming family

Junior Champion Reserve: Peter and Eileen Kennelly

Maiden heifer class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Peter and Eileen Kennelly, Tralee, Co Kerry

Heifer in milk class: 1st Mclean family; 2ndMcLean family

Best Exhibitor-bred animal: McLean family

Premier Exhibitor: McLean family

Jersey classes

Champion: Fleming family

Reserve Champion: Fleming family

Heifer champion: Fleming family

Heifer Champion Reserve: Jones’ family

Junior Champion: Fleming family

Junior Champion Reserve: Martin King

Maiden Heifer class: 1st Martin King, Ballymena; 2nd Clandeboye Estate, Bangor, Co Down

Heifer in milk class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Jones family, Co wexford

Senior Cow class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Fleming family

Best Exhibitor-bred Jersey: Fleming family

Premier Exhibitor Award, Jersey classes: Fleming family

Ayrshire classes

Champion: Christian and Hollie Keenan, Co Monaghan

Reserve: Alan Irwin, Clogher

Junior Champion: Slatabogie Holsteins

bunior Champion Reserve: McLean family

Maiden Heifer class: 1st Slatabogie Holsteins; 2nd McClean Family

Cow in calf class: 1st Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare, Co Antrim; 2nd Baxter family, Cookstown, Co Tyrone

Cow in milk class: 1st Christian and Hollie Keenan; 2nd Alan Irwin

Best Exhibitor-bred Ayrshire: Christian and Hollie Keenan

Showmanship classes

Junior Showmanship Champion: Clodagh Kennelly, Co Kerry

Junior Showmanship Champion Reserve: George Hynes, Co Cork

Intermediate Showmanship Champion: Adam Torrens, Coleraine

Intermediate Showmanship Champion Reserve: Miss Ava Simpson, Lisburn, Co Antrim

Senior Showmanship Champion: Manus Murphy

Senior Showmanship Champion Reserve: Jennifer Harty, Tralee

Mature Showmanship Champion: Sam McIntyre, Bushmills

Mature Showmanship Champion Reserve: Amy King, Ballymena

1 . A93P4624.JPG Best Holstein mature cow was won by Steve McLoughlin. Steve & Maria are pictured with Carol McMullan, Agribusiness Manager, Danske Bank, Ballymena & Nicola Healy, Marketing Manager, Danske Bank. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

2 . A93P4676.JPG Reserve Champion Holstein won by Hynes family from Cork. Gary Jones, Georgie & Becky Hynes are presented by Seamus McCormick, Senior Agribusiness Manager, Danske Bank, North Region and Rhonda Geary, Group Operations Director, RUAS. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

3 . A93P4610.JPG Best Holstein cow fourth calvers was won by G & D Simpson from Hilhall. David, Rebecca & Jack Simpson, Megan Innis, Jack Wilson and Tom Feeney are pictured with Hugh Doherty, Agribusiness Manager, Danske Bank, Omagh. Photo: McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales