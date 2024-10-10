Amongst those in attendance at the Crowne Plaza Belfast was Minister of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir.

Sixteen awards were presented to individuals and representatives who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, diversification, dedication, ambition and drive within the agri food industry.

The final award of the night – lifetime achievement – was presented to well-known Saintfield woman Joan Cunningham.

Highly respected within equestrian circles, Joan organises the annual Saintfield Horse show and the Saintfield Christmas Santa ride which has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

She has vast experience as a show jumping competitor, judge and organiser.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers thanked everyone involved in the organising of the event, including all the sponsors and the judges.

She told the 200-plus guests: “I hope tonight that you will be impressed when you see the calibre of our finalists and award winners. Each has their own unique story to tell and it’s a positive story that difficulties and challenges will always be overcome with good humour, hard work and a can-do attitude.

“This is a great opportunity for us to thank our farmers too. We do not take for granted that without you and your hard work our plates tonight would be empty. We know it is not an easy job. Every day you are dealing with circumstances outside your control, in an ever critical and hostile world and you are in an industry facing change and volatility.”

Other winners were:

- Farming Community Network sponsored Farmer of the Year: Jim Wright.

- Eakin Bros sponsored Young Farmer of the Year: Rebekah Evans. Highly commended: Christine Marshall.

- Kerry Foods sponsored Agri-Food Business of the Year: Glastry Farm ice-cream.

- Beatty Fuels & Farm Supplies Family Business of the Year: Ballyboley Dexters – Alexander family.

- Lantra sponsored Training Initiative of the Year: Boots on the ground.

- SONI sponsored Farming Diversification Award: Annagh Social Farm CIC.

- Openreach sponsored Innovation in Agriculture: Johann Muldoon/Manor Mont Enviro Company. Highly Commended: David Gibson.

- RJ Woodland sponsored Sustainable Initiative of the Year: Jim Wright.

- HSENI sponsored Farm Safety Award: Lantra.

- AFBI sponsored Unsung Hero: David Boles, Co Fermanagh.

- Tesco sponsored Farm Shop of the Year: Broughgammon farm.

- Equestrian venue: Laurelview equestrian.

- Farming Event of the year: Livingstone tractor run. Highly commended: Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2024.

- Farming society of the year: NI Holstein Breeders.

- Young Rider of the Year: Zac Hanna.

NI FARMING AWARDS 33.jpg The Livingstone family tractor run receive the award for Farming Event of the Year from Diane Burke, National World

NI FARMING AWARDS 37.jpg David Boles received the 'Unsung hero' award. He received his award from Fiona Campbell, head of people and culture at AFBI

PHOTO-2024-10-10-14-27-35.jpg Jim Wright of JMW Farms received the award for Farmer of the Year from Jude McCann, Farm Community Network.