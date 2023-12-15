This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair will go down in the history books as one of the most competitive on record.

Pedigree breeders from across the island of Ireland took part in great numbers. There is also no doubt that the quality of the stock taking part continues to improve with each year that passes.

Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3, owned and bred by the Jones family from Gorey in Co Wexford,is the 2023 RUAS Winter Fair Inter-Breed Champion.

This is the sixth occasion on which the Hallow Holsteins’ connections have taken home this prestigious prize. The Solomon daughter calved for the fourth time just over a month ago and is currently giving 55L of milk per day.

This was her first visit to the Winter Fair in milk: the plan now is to take her to the 2024 Balmoral Show.

Philip Jones explained: “It was pretty much a last minute decision to take the cow, given that she only calved a short time ago.

“But she was looking very well and we thought that she should at least have the chance of competing.”

The Hallow Holsteins’ herd comprises 90 pedigree cows, currently averaging 10,000kg of milk.

“We are using sexed semen on all the cows at the present time,” Philip Jones further explained.

“There is a tremendous demand from Northern Ireland for good quality heifer calves."

Mike Duckett, from Wisconsin, judged the Inter Breed classes at the 2023 Winter Fair.

He described his champion as an animal that could compete at the highest level in any competitive dairy championship, held around the world.

“She is a super cow with loads of potential for the future,” he confirmed.

The Duckett herd is universally regarded as a centre of Holstein breeding excellence in the United States. It is home to the twice World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion Harvue Roy Frosty EX-97 2E.

The 2023 Winter Fair was also a day in which young breeding animal came to the fore. Both the Inter-Breed Reserve and Inter Breed Honourable Mention are first calving heifers.

The Jersey Championship was won by David Simpson, from Lisburn in Co Antrim, with the first calving heifer: Treasure Andreas Fernleaf. She calved in July and is currently giving 45L of milk per day. While the heifer in question was entered under the name of the Simpson family, she is in fact owned by the Sizzler Syndicate. The group of four comprises: David Simpson, Andrew Kennedy, from Ballymena in Co Antrim, Mark Henry, from Ballymoney in Co Antrim and Rory Timlin from Ballina in Co Mayo.

Fernleaf won the Multi-Breed Dairy Calf Show, held at Dungannon last year. She is also a former All-Britain calf. The members of the Sizzler Syndicate have high hopes for the young heifer into the future.

The Holstein Reserve Championship and Inter Breed Honourable Mention at the Winter Fair was awarded to James Booth, from Stewartstown in Co Tyrone with his Crushabull daughter: Beechview Crushabull Lou Etta.

This was a remarkable performance for the first calved heifer, given that she had never taken part in a competitive class at Balmoral up to this week.

The 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair was characterised by a tremendous stock from across the island of Ireland. This bodes tremendously well for the future of the event.

Royal Ulster Winter Dairy Fair 2023 Results

Supreme Inter-Breed Champion - Hallow Holsteins: HALLOW SOLOMON TWIZZLE 3 (Exhibitor-Bred)

Reserve Inter-Breed Champion – G & D Simpson: TREASURE ANDREAS FERNLEAF

Inter-Breed Champion Honourable Mention – G & J Booth: BEECHVIEW CRUSHABULL LOU ETTA

Inter Breed Heifer Championship

Champion- G & J Booth: BEECHVIEW CRUSHABULL LOU ETTA

Reserve - G & D Simpson: TREASURE ANDREAS FERNLEAF

Honourable Mention – Hallow Holsteins: HALLOW DENVER TWIZZLE

Inter-Breed Junior Championship

Champion – Hallow Holsteins: HALLOW ALLIGATOR CARMEN

Reserve – Peter Hynes: JONES Chief JAY Z

Honourable Mention - Fleming Family: MID-WEST_VIEW CAROLINE

Dairy Shorthorn classes

Champion: Alan Irwin

Reserve: Alan Irwin

Senior Cow in Milk Class: 1st Alan Irwin; 2nd Alan Irwin

Best Exhibitor-Bred animal: Alan Irwin

Premier Exhibitor Award: Alan Irwin

Jersey classes

Champion: G & D Simpson

Reserve: Clandeboye Estate

Maiden Heifer Class: 1st Fleming Family; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Heifer in Milk Class: 1 st G & D Simpson; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Junior Cow in Milk Class: 1st Clandeboye Estate; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Senior Cow in Milk Class: 1st Clandeboye Estate; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Best Exhibitor-Bred Animal: Clandeboye Estate

Heifer Champion Class: 1st G & D Simpson; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Junior Championship Class: 1st Fleming Family; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Premier Exhibitor Award: Clandeboye Estate

Ayrshire Classes

Champion: Raymond Stewart

Reserve: R & C McConnell

Maiden Heifer Class: 1st R & C McConnell; 2nd R & C McConnell

Cow in Calf Class: 1st Alan Irwin; 2nd Raymond Stewart

Heifer in Milk Class: 1st R & C McConnell; 2nd Jay Warden & Partners

Cow in Milk Class – Second Lactation: 1st R & C McConnell; 2nd R & C McConnell

Cow in Milk Class – Third or Later Lactation: 1st Raymond Stewart; 2nd J & M Hunter

Premier Exhibitor Award: J & M Hunter

Heifer Champion Class: 1st R & C McConnell; 2nd Jay Warden & Partners

Junior Championship Class: 1st R & C McConnell; 2nd R & C McConnell

Premier Exhibitor in Section Award: R & C McConnell

Holstein Classes

Champion: Hallow Holsteins

Reserve: G & J Booth

HEIFER CLASS – born on or before 1st June 2023 and on or after 1st December 2022: 1st Hallow Holsteins; 2nd Roy Cromie

HEIFER CLASS – born on or before 1st December 2022 2023 and on or after 1st June 2022: 1st Peter Hynes; 2nd Steve and Maria McLoughlin

JUNIOR HEIFER in MILK CLASS – born after 1st August 2021: 1st Slatabogie Holsteins; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

INTERMEDIATE HEIFER in Milk Class: 1st G & J Booth; 2nd G & J Booth

SENIOR HEIFER in Milk Class: 1st Hallow Holsteins; 2nd G & J Wallace

COW in Milk Class – Two Calves: 1st G & D Simpson; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

COW in Milk Class – Three Calves: 1st G & J Booth; 2nd Slatabogie Holsteins

COW in Milk Class – Four plus Calves: 1st Hallow Holsteins; 2nd Liam and Sandra Murphy

BEST Exhibitor Bred Holstein: Hallow Holsteins

BEST Red & White Holstein: Slatabogie Holsteins

HEIFER CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS: 1st G & J Booth; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS: 1st Hallow Holsteins; 2nd Peter Hynes

PREMIER EXHIBITOR IN SECTION AWARD: Slatabogie Holsteins

Showmanship Classes

Junior Showmanship Class: 1st Niamh Murphy; 2nd George Hynes

Intermediate Showmanship Class: 1st Becky Hynes; 2nd : Ava Montgomery

Senior Showmanship Class: 1st Manus Murphy; 2nd Ailsa Fleming

Mature Showmanship Class: 1st Kirsten Henry; 2nd Sam McIntyre

