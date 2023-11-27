News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Andy Nicholl Memorial tractor and lorry run

Last Saturday the Andy Nicholl memorial tractor and lorry run took place in Scarva.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Nov 2023, 08:39 GMT

There was a fantastic turnout with over 100 tractors and over 100 lorries supporting this charity event watched by a huge crowd. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Raymond Scott from Ryans supported the Scarva tractor and truck run last Saturday

Raymond Scott from Ryans supported the Scarva tractor and truck run last Saturday

From left: Michael, Ernie, Harry and Robert Copeland looking forward to the tractor run at Scarva

From left: Michael, Ernie, Harry and Robert Copeland looking forward to the tractor run at Scarva

Some of the huge field of tractors at Scarva last Saturday

Some of the huge field of tractors at Scarva last Saturday

From left: David McCracken, Graham Hutchinson and Dessie McQuad at the tractor run at Scarva

From left: David McCracken, Graham Hutchinson and Dessie McQuad at the tractor run at Scarva

