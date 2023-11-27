Last Saturday the Andy Nicholl memorial tractor and lorry run took place in Scarva.
There was a fantastic turnout with over 100 tractors and over 100 lorries supporting this charity event watched by a huge crowd. Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
Raymond Scott from Ryans supported the Scarva tractor and truck run last Saturday Photo: Billy Maxwell
From left: Michael, Ernie, Harry and Robert Copeland looking forward to the tractor run at Scarva Photo: Billy Maxwell
Some of the huge field of tractors at Scarva last Saturday Photo: Billy Maxwell
From left: David McCracken, Graham Hutchinson and Dessie McQuad at the tractor run at Scarva Photo: Billy Maxwell