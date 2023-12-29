News you can trust since 1963
Brian Johnston from Closkelt waits for the tractor run to start at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge on Boxing dayBrian Johnston from Closkelt waits for the tractor run to start at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge on Boxing day
In pictures: Annual Boxing Day tractor run in Co Down

The annual tractor run at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge on Boxing day was organised by John and Julie Jardine in aid of Daisy Lodge and the Newry Hospice.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Sammy Bingham from Kilkinamurry arrives for the tractor run at Katesbridge

Sammy Bingham from Kilkinamurry arrives for the tractor run at Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell

Eugene Woods from Banbridge brought his 1985 Fiat Uno to the Boxing day tractor run at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge

Eugene Woods from Banbridge brought his 1985 Fiat Uno to the Boxing day tractor run at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell

Brothers William John and Alex Corbett always support the tractor runs seen here at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge on Boxing day

Brothers William John and Alex Corbett always support the tractor runs seen here at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge on Boxing day Photo: Billy Maxwell

Martin Mayne from Dromore brought his Mini car to the Boxing day tractor run at Katesbridge

Martin Mayne from Dromore brought his Mini car to the Boxing day tractor run at Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell

