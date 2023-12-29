The annual tractor run at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge on Boxing day was organised by John and Julie Jardine in aid of Daisy Lodge and the Newry Hospice.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
Sammy Bingham from Kilkinamurry arrives for the tractor run at Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell
Eugene Woods from Banbridge brought his 1985 Fiat Uno to the Boxing day tractor run at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell
Brothers William John and Alex Corbett always support the tractor runs seen here at McCoys Garage, Katesbridge on Boxing day Photo: Billy Maxwell
Martin Mayne from Dromore brought his Mini car to the Boxing day tractor run at Katesbridge Photo: Billy Maxwell