In pictures: Annual Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association (NIGTA) dinner

“But as always, we have stepped up and faced these challenges head-on.”
McIntyre reflected on these matters courtesy of his presentation to NIGTA’s 2024 annual dinner. He said: “We continue to see issues on the supply of grains and raw materials to our market. While the current fundamental outlook for supply looks adequate, we live in a world with the highest geo-political tensions seen in a long time.”
Have a look through our photos courtesy of Columba O’Hare from the dinner.
1. Pictured at the NIGTA Annual Dinner are from left: Stuart Anderson, NI Chamber; Michael Bell, NIFDA; Andy Cole, FSA and Pamela Byrne, FSA of Ireland. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
Pictured at the NIGTA Annual Dinner are from left: Stuart Anderson, NI Chamber; Michael Bell, NIFDA; Andy Cole, FSA and Pamela Byrne, FSA of Ireland. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
2. Gary McIntyre, centre, President NIGTA pictured with NIGTA Past Presidents at the NI Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. From left: David Garrett, Patrick McLaughlin, Willis Mackey, Gary, Robin Irvine, Alan Ashenhurst and David Malseed. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
Gary McIntyre, centre, President NIGTA pictured with NIGTA Past Presidents at the NI Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. From left: David Garrett, Patrick McLaughlin, Willis Mackey, Gary, Robin Irvine, Alan Ashenhurst and David Malseed. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
3. NIGTA Past Presidents enjoying a chat at the NIGTA Annual Dinner. From left: Willis Mackey, David Malseed and Alan Ashenhurst. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
NIGTA Past Presidents enjoying a chat at the NIGTA Annual Dinner. From left: Willis Mackey, David Malseed and Alan Ashenhurst. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
4. From left: Phil Holder, Northern Feed Alliance; Iain Reid, Scottish Corn Trade and Matthew Tickle, Hull Corn Trade at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
From left: Phil Holder, Northern Feed Alliance; Iain Reid, Scottish Corn Trade and Matthew Tickle, Hull Corn Trade at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie