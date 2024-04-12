In pictures: Annual Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association (NIGTA) dinner

Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association (NIGTA) president, Gary McIntyre, has confirmed the exceptional circumstances that have faced the feed compounding sector over recent times.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:41 BST

“But as always, we have stepped up and faced these challenges head-on.”

McIntyre reflected on these matters courtesy of his presentation to NIGTA’s 2024 annual dinner. He said: “We continue to see issues on the supply of grains and raw materials to our market. While the current fundamental outlook for supply looks adequate, we live in a world with the highest geo-political tensions seen in a long time.”

Have a look through our photos courtesy of Columba O’Hare from the dinner.

Pictured at the NIGTA Annual Dinner are from left: Stuart Anderson, NI Chamber; Michael Bell, NIFDA; Andy Cole, FSA and Pamela Byrne, FSA of Ireland. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Gary McIntyre, centre, President NIGTA pictured with NIGTA Past Presidents at the NI Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. From left: David Garrett, Patrick McLaughlin, Willis Mackey, Gary, Robin Irvine, Alan Ashenhurst and David Malseed. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

NIGTA Past Presidents enjoying a chat at the NIGTA Annual Dinner. From left: Willis Mackey, David Malseed and Alan Ashenhurst. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

From left: Phil Holder, Northern Feed Alliance; Iain Reid, Scottish Corn Trade and Matthew Tickle, Hull Corn Trade at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

