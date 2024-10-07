In pictures: Annual threshing day at Ballyward

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 7th Oct 2024, 08:59 BST
The annual vintage threshing day at Ballyward on Saturday proved as popular as ever.

There was a large turnout of local people who enjoyed the vintage threshing, vintage vehicles, burger stand and dog show.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell

David Boyd looking forward to the threshing day

David Boyd looking forward to the threshing day Photo: Billy Maxwell

Having a great time at the vintage threshing day: Thomas Redmond, David Harte, Hugh John and Jack Stevenson

Having a great time at the vintage threshing day: Thomas Redmond, David Harte, Hugh John and Jack Stevenson Photo: Billy Maxwell

Terry Pritchard with his tractor

Terry Pritchard with his tractor Photo: Billy Maxwell

Edison Boyd with his prize winning dog at the dog show

Edison Boyd with his prize winning dog at the dog show Photo: Billy Maxwell

