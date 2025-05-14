Fintan Keown from Fermanagh pictured in an iconic 'Big Red' Spar hat at this year's Balmoral Showplaceholder image
Fintan Keown from Fermanagh pictured in an iconic 'Big Red' Spar hat at this year's Balmoral Show

In pictures - Balmoral Show 2025 gets underway

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 14th May 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 15:14 BST
The gates have opened for this year’s Balmoral Show and already thousands of farming fans are making their way to this popular event.

Check out some of our early pictures from Wednesday morning. The show continues over the next four days at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

Christine Adams and RUAS president John Henning on the opening day of Balmoral Show

Christine Adams and RUAS president John Henning on the opening day of Balmoral Show

A trade stand at this year's Balmoral Show

A trade stand at this year's Balmoral Show

RUAS president John Henning prepares for the gates to open on the first day of Balmoral Show

RUAS president John Henning prepares for the gates to open on the first day of Balmoral Show

Courtney Martin and Samantha Martin, from Crossgar with Brian Wilson, of Belfast International Tattoo

Courtney Martin and Samantha Martin, from Crossgar with Brian Wilson, of Belfast International Tattoo

