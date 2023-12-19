News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Busy Genus stand at the RUAS Winter Fair

The Genus stand was particularly busy at this year’s RUAS Winter Fair.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT

The day provided an opportunity for farmers to catch up on all the latest news and services provided by Genus.

Conall Daly, Genus ABS; Ian Stewart, Bushmills; John Sayers, Genus ABS and Adam Stewart, Bushmills ón the Genus ABS stand at the RUAS Winter Fair. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Adrian McCaulfield, Lisburn; Gareth Bell, Genus ABS and David and Robert Wilson, Bleary pictured on the Genus ABS stand at the RUAS Winter Fair. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Carl Ward, Hillsborough; Brian McCarron, Genus ABS; Seth Gavin, Ballynahinch and Andrew and Robert Glenn, Ballynahinch on the Genus ABS stand at the Winter Fair. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Gareth Bell, left, Genus ABS pictured with Jordan, Jake and Norman Wilson, Omagh on the Genus ABS stand at the RUAS Winter Fair. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

