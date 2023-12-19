The Cancer Fund for Children are support specialists there to help, guide and support families at home, in their community, and at their therapeutic short break and residential centre in Newcastle, Co. Down. Their support is focused not just on the young person, but on the whole family. Their aim is to empower, connect and strengthen them, so they feel equipped to deal with whatever the future may hold. Cancer Fund for Children is also there to help bereaved families cope with the emotional pain of losing a child to cancer.