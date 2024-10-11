Pictured arriving at the NI Farming AwardsPictured arriving at the NI Farming Awards
Pictured arriving at the NI Farming Awards

In pictures: Country comes to town for annual NI Farming Awards 2024

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:36 BST
The annual NI Farming Awards 2024 took place on Wednesday, 9th October in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Over 200 people from all sections of the agri-food industry came together to honour those who picked up awards showcase excellence within the industry.

Don’t miss our special awards supplement in Farming Life on Saturday 19th and in FarmWeek on Thursday 24th October.

Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Paula and Andy Smyth

1. NI FARMING AWARDS 72.jpg

Paula and Andy Smyth Photo: Kevin McAuley

All smiles at the awards

2. NI FARMING AWARDS 74.jpg

All smiles at the awards Photo: Kevin McAuley

Barclay Bell from Rathfriland

3. NI FARMING AWARDS 79.jpg

Barclay Bell from Rathfriland Photo: Kevin McAuley

Members of the Farmers' Choir

4. NI FARMING AWARDS 75.jpg

Members of the Farmers' Choir Photo: Kevin McAuley

