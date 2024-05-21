The YFCU Moo visited United Feeds’ Chloe Kyle at Balmoral ShowThe YFCU Moo visited United Feeds’ Chloe Kyle at Balmoral Show
The YFCU Moo visited United Feeds’ Chloe Kyle at Balmoral Show

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 21st May 2024, 10:36 BST
The Dale Farm stand was very busy during the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show.

Check out these pictures of some of the visitors to the stand.

Dale Farm, Farm Liaison team members Andrew Cargill, Andrew Woodside, Neville Graham, Marcus Graham, Chloe Skillen, Paul Reaney, Christine Sloane

Dale Farm, Farm Liaison team members Andrew Cargill, Andrew Woodside, Neville Graham, Marcus Graham, Chloe Skillen, Paul Reaney, Christine Sloane Photo: freelance

Gary Watson, Dale Farm with Emily, Lucy, Jack and Hugh Harbison, Aghadowey

Gary Watson, Dale Farm with Emily, Lucy, Jack and Hugh Harbison, Aghadowey Photo: freelance

Steven Brown, Dale Farm with Peter Speir, Stephen Waterson and Andrew McMordie, United Feeds

Steven Brown, Dale Farm with Peter Speir, Stephen Waterson and Andrew McMordie, United Feeds Photo: freelance

Ian Dornan, Ballynahinch, Jame Kirk, Linda Dornan and David Rea, Dale Farm

Ian Dornan, Ballynahinch, Jame Kirk, Linda Dornan and David Rea, Dale Farm Photo: freelance

