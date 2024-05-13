News from the race controller was that liberation of the NIPA convoy in Fermoy was at 9.00am in a Lt East wind. A tricky enough race was reported but from messages posted on-line the returns appear to have been good. Big congratulations to David (snoogy) Devine from Strabane & District for winning first open beating 23,987 pigeons, what a fantastic achievement, the only loft exceeding 1800ypm.

Just heard a piece of interesting news last night from Kenny Armstrong in Sect H. He races a lot off our breeding. Kenny was 1st Omagh club, 2nd Sect H, 2nd open NIPA yesterday with 4yr old blue ck. This cock was Champion old bird Sect H 2023, after yesterday he has won 8 firsts. He is a g/child off 2 of our top stock birds Magician x c of class magician a winner off 3 firsts Sect F for us. He is also g/g/sire of 1st open NIPA Roscrea in 2022. Magician is brother to Thunder Snow also winner of 3 firsts Sect F, Thunder Snow being sire to our good cock Thunderbolt great news to hear Jordan. Info from Eddie McGimpsey and thanks Jordan for sending it on.

NIPA Race/Date

1st Fermoy Saturday 11th May 2024 – Liberated at 9.00am in a Lt East wind.

NIPA Open 1st Fermoy 733/23,987 – 1-1H David Devine Strabane & Dist 1809, 2-2H K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1786, 3-3H Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1782, 4-4H Paul Maxwell 1752, 5-5H D Booth Mourne & Dist 1745, 6-6H D Booth 1745, 7-7H C & C Reid Mourne & Dist 1745, 8-8H T Booth Mourne & Dist 1745, 9-1A L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1742, 10-9H Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1738, 11-1E G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1736, 12-10H N Cassidy Maiden City 1733, 13-11H J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1732, 14-12H Dessie Mullen 1732, 15-2A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1729, 16-13H L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1728, 17-2E G & A Campbell Armagh 1727, 18-14H T Rodgers Maiden City 1726, 19-1B D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1724, 20-15H D Booth 1722.

NIPA Section A 1st Fermoy 54/1776 – L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1742, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1729, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1713, L Hanson & Son 1712, 1712, J Hanson Coleraine Premier 1710, 1710, Diamond Bros & G McLaughln Coleraine Prem 1710, J Hanson 1709, B & D Boyle Coleraine Prem 1708.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 15/560 – P McElhatton 1685, H & J Devlin 1684, M McPhillips 1675, K Murphy 1674, P McElhatton 1673, 1673.

Coleraine Premier HPS 19/718 – L Hanson & Son 1742, S Diamond 1729, P O’Connor 1713, L Hanson & Son 1712, 1712, J Hanson 1710.

Cookstown Social 8/277 – K Morton & Son 1695, 1686, G & S Smith 1667, K Morton & Son 1654, 1653, G & S Smith 1639 Well done K Morton &sons taking top 2 positions from Fermoy.

Dungannon & District 5/116 – B Isbaner 1694, 1666, 1662, 1644, 1640, 1624.

Windsor Social 11/454 – R & J Parke 1720, 1711, A Parke 1700, R & J Parke 1689, K Glass 1680, B & R Watton 1673.

NIPA Section B 1st Fermoy 92/3050 – D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1724, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1720, 1711, A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1708, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1694, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1690, R & J Parke 1689, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1685, G Gibson Cullybackey 1685, T & J McDonald 1683.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/180 – j Smyth & Son 1685, T Whyte 1678, 1668, Young McManus & Sons 1629, J Smyth & Son 1627, Young McManus & Sons 1615.

Ballymoney HPS 24/1064 – D & H Stuart 1724, A & M Boyle 1708, D & H Stuart 1677, D Dixon 1670, W Rodgers 1667, A & M Boyle 1659.

Ballymoney West Combine – W Rodgers 1667, M Gamble & Son 1651, L Neill 1617, Young & Gibson 1601, Curry & Gilmore 1592, C Henry 1551. –

Broughshane & District 5/114 – T & M Morrow 1522, A Purvis 1572, T & M Morrow 1549, D Houston & Son 1513, A Purvis 1507, 1471.

Ballymena & District HPS 9/228 – J Eagleson & Sons 1652, 1637, Blair & Rankin 1615, 1615, J Eagleson & Sons 1611, R Survice & Son 1611.

Cullybackey HPS 13/492 – G Gibson 1685, J & J Greer 1669, G Gibson 1668, 1656, A Darragh 1640, C & R McIntyre 1639.

Crumlin & District 12/305 – Sefton Thompson 1611, McConville Bros 159, Fleming Bros 1579, Sefton Thompson 1573, 1561. Well done Sefton Thompson winning from Fermoy.

Harryville HPS 6/106 – S Crawford 1594 R H Clements 1581, 1571, D Magill 1561, Rock & Moore 1560, R H Clements 1557.

Kells & District HPS 6/167 – Harry Boyd 1605, 1604, Surgenor Bros 1593, B Swann & Son 1556, H Turkington 1542, Surgenor Bros 1534. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Surgenor Bros 1520, B Swann & Son 1515, H Turkington 1458, Gregg Bros 1424.

Muckamore HPS 8/323 – S & J Bones and T Yates 1606, S Murphy 1606, 1593, S & J Bones and T Yates 1590, Magill & Lavery 1589, 1589.

Randalstown HPS 5/127 – Stewart Bros 1634, J Millar 1630, Stewart Bros 1605, J McNeill & Son 1586, J Millar 1579, Stewart Bros 1569.

Rasharkin &District HPS 8/166 – H Cubitt 1652, 1647, F Barkley 1644, W McFetridge 1627, H Cubitt 1623, Steele & McNeill 1618.

West End 1/40 – S & N Maginty 1591, 1566, 1563, 1559, 1548, 1548.

NIPA Section C 1st Fermoy 114/3374 – J & D Braniff Glen 1606, M/M Reid and Bigger Carrick Soc 1600, J & R Baxter Glenarm & Dist 1598, Rea & Magill Larne & Dist 1596, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1593, M/M Reid and Bigger 1592, J & D Braniff 1592, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1590, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1590, A & T Agnew 1589.

NIPA Section D 1st Fermoy 82/2574 – P & J Boal Dromore 1667, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1620, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1609, Spence Bros Lisburn & Dist 1597, P & J Boal 1597, I Rollins & Son 1591, 1586, 1586, R Topping & Son Lisburn & Dist 1585, Spence Bros 1584.

NIPA Section E 1st Fermoy 142/5551 – G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1736, G & A Campbell Armagh 1727, K Allister Monaghan 1715, P McFadden Monaghan 1699, K Allister 1694, G & A Campbell 1671, R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 1663, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1660, T McClean, Edgarstown 1660, K Allister 1660.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 13/511 – R Buckley 1657, 1657, 1656, 1641, P Boyd 1639, J & E Calvin 1628. Congratulations to Bob Buckley on taking the first 4 in the club today from Fermoy. Also congratulations to Geordie Calvin on winning the club nom.

Armagh HPS 12/335 – G & A Campbell 1727, 1671, Ian Blair 1656, G & A Campbell 1653, Ian Blair 1643, 1635.

Beechpark Social 10/384 – d Mawhinney & Son 1568, 1567, H Lynch & Son 1567, D Mawhinney & Son 1565, C Reynolds 1562, D Mawhinney & Son 1557.

Bondhill Social 3/327 – Capper Bros 1650, D Calvin 1648, 1647, 1637, 1633, 1632.

Edgarstown HPS 15/629 – G & C Simmons 1736, R G & G Donaldson 1663, T McClean 1660, R G & G Donaldson 1637, G & C Simmons 1630, T McClean 1628. Team Simmons take the top spot today from a tricky Fermoy, our winner a blue roundabout hen down off stock obtained from our good friend Robert Rea Rea Rockets of Larne. Well done to all in result. Side bet 1st G&C Simmons, 2nd R. G & G Donaldson.

Gilford & District 12/368 – Rafferty & Toman 1609, 1592, C & H Beattie1591, G O’Dowd 1588, A Feeney & Son 1582, 1582.

Laurelvale 10/292 – A Craig 1589, 1555, C Brown 1551, 1545, A Craig 1537, C Brown 1537.

Loughgall 6/345 – R Calvin & Daughter 1660, 1659, D C & P McArdle 1652, 1650, R Calvin & Daughter 1633, 1631.

Lurgan Social 23/865 – J Barr 1614, J Douglas & Son 1614, J Barr 1613, 1613, 1610, D Fegan 1607.

Markethill HPS 7/210 – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1636, M Bruce & Daughter 1632, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1620, M Bruce & Daughter 1619, R McCracken 1619, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1607.

Monaghan HPS 11/431 – K Allister 1715, P McFadden 1699, K Allister 1694, 1660, 1659, 1659.

Portadown & Drumcree 7/209 – A McDonald 1629, J Whitten & Son 1617, B Creaney 1614, J Gordon 1608, J Whitten & Son 1602, J Sterritt 1591. Congratulations to Allan McDonald for winning his first old bird race of the season and also well done to all of the members in the top ten.

Meadows 7/323 – Joe Brown 1613, Geoff Douglas 1597, 1594, Alan Larkin 1589, Geoff Douglas 1581, H T & J Larkin 1579.

NIPA Section F 1st Fermoy 84/2368 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1553, R Moore & Son Bangor 1545, Burgess & Brennan 1539, 1533, R Moore & Son 1532, 1529, 1529, Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1524, R Moore & Son 1524, 1523.

NIPA Section G 1st Fermoy 61/2982 – S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1673, S Delaney Harmony 1666, D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1662, O Markey Ballyholland 1660, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1610, S Delaney 1610, K Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1607, D & K Mallen 1596, J Smyth & Sons 1591, D & K Mallen 1586.

NIPA Section H 1st Fermoy 91/1820 – David Devine Strabane & Dist 1809, K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1786, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1782, 1752, D Booth Mourne & Dist 1745, 1745, C & C Reid Mourne & Dist 1745, T Booth Mourne & Dist 1745, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 173, N Cassidy Maiden City 1733.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 8/70 – Andy Mitchell 1691, E Quigley 1685, Andy Mitchell 1629, E Quigley 1625, C Fox 1608, 1608.

Derry & District 17/312 – J & G Ramsey 1732, D Canning 1711, L & M Moran 1709, E McEleney 1707, D Canning 1695, R McBride 1685.

Foyle RPS 9/137 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1782, 1752, Barry Hart 1683, 1672, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1655, 1644.

Limavady 10/261 – R Witherow 1682, K Mullan 1661, 1658, R Witherow 1642, 1642, R McIlmoyle 1641.

Londonderry RPS 9/105 – L Flanagan & Son 1728, N Murray 1679, D Wick 1672, N Murray 1644, L Flanagan & Son 1641, N Murray 1633.

Maiden City 14/285 – N Cassidy 1733, T Rodgers 1726, 1705, P Cregan 1704, R McMonagle 1684, Concannon Bros 1684.

Mourne & District HPS 4/192 – David Booth 1745, 1745, C & C Reid 1745, T Booth 1745, David Booth 1722, 1722.

Omagh & District 4/136 – K rmstrong 1786, A Kelly 1715, 1690, J Thompson 1678, 1678, 1649.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 16/322 – David Devine 1809, D Mullen 1738, 1732, J White 1713, D Mullen 1705, 1693.

Feds & Combines 1st Fermoy

Well first of all I'd like to say congratulations to David (snoogy) Devine for winning first open beating 23,987 pigeons what a fantastic achievement. Our section and combine have proved now on multiple occasions that some of the best pigeons in the country are here in the Northwest when we get the right conditions, some fantastic results here and well done to all in this result. Eddie McGettigan PO.

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Fermoy – David Devine Strabane 1809, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1782, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1752, Dessie Mullen Strabane 1738, N Cassidy Maiden City 1733, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1732, Dessie Mullen 1732, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1728, T Rodgers Maiden City 1726, John White Strabane 1713, D Canning Derry & Dist 1711, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1709, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1707, T Rodgers 1705, Dessie Mullen 1705, P Cregan Maiden City 1704, D Canning 1695, Dessie Mullen 1693, Neil McGavigan Strabane 1693, Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1691, Dessie Mullen 1690, John White v1686, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1685, R McBride Derry & Dist 1685, R McMonagle Maiden City 1684.

City of Derry Federation 1st Fermoy – Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1782, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1752, N Cassidy Maiden City 1733, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1732, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1728, T Rodgers Maiden City 1726, D Canning Derry & Dist 1711, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1709, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1707, T Rodgers 1705, P Cregan Maiden City 1704, D Canning 1695, Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1691, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1685, R McBride Derry & Dist 1685, R McMonagle Maiden City 1684, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1684, P & M Healy Maiden City 1683, Barry Hart Foyle 1683, J & G Ramsey 1682.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Fermoy – L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1742, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1729, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1720, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1713, L Hanson & Son 1712, L Hanson & Son 1712, R & J Parke 1711, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1710, J Hanson 1710, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1710, J Hanson 1709, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1708, A Parke Windsor Soc 1700, S Diamond 1697, L Hanson & Son 1697, J Hanson 1696, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1694, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1690, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1690, T McCrudden 1690, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1690, R & J Parke 1689, S Diamond 1685, S Diamond 1684, T & J McDonald 1683.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Fermoy - Jimmy Smyth & Son are best from Fermoy

The birds were in Fermoy in County Cork for the fourth race of the old bird season on Saturday 11th May. The liberation took place at 9.00am in light south easterly winds increasing as the day went on.

Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine was timed by Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill at 12.28pm to record 1685.81 ypm. Jimmy's winning blue yearling hen bred by Philip Boal of Dromore has now won 3 x 1st including this week's 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 8th Section 3050 birds, 1st club, 4th Combine and 9th Section from Roscrea last weekend and 1st club, 5th Combine & 12th Section from Roscrea young birds last season.

Runner up in the Combine was Gary Gibson of Cullybackey on 1685.18 with a cheq w/f Lambrechts x Van Den Brande hen racing on roundabout. The sire has won 2 x 1st and 2nd Harryville Centre from the Skibbereen YB National and the dam is also a winner of two firsts and 3rd Combine Gowran Park.

Trevor Whyte of Ahoghill was 3rd Combine on 1678 with the nestmate to last season's Section B Meritorious Award winner. Breeding is Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill being a grandson of the "Bad handler Cock" and bloodlines are Jespers-Van der Wegen.

Danny Dixon was placed 4th Combine on 1670 with a 4yo cheq cock that has won many top positions in the past including 3rd Section & 23rd Open Penzance OB Classic, 5th Section Talbenny and a Section B Meritorious Award all in the 2022 season. Dam is a sister of "Dixie Chick" and sire is a half brother to Danny's Fermoy Nipa Open winner of 2022.

Last week’s Combine winners Jimmy & Jamie Greer of Cullybackey are in at 5th Combine this week with a 2yo red Staff Van Reet hen flying on roundabout. She is nestmate to 3rd club Fermoy last season and also related to 1st club Fermoy young birds.

Harold Cubitt was best in Rasharkin on 1652 with the same 2yo chequer cock that won last week from Roscrea. This one's bred by good friend Jimmy Smyth of Ahoghill.

Next best were Johnston Eagleson & Sons on 1652 winning Ballymena & District and best in the Town for the third week in a row with the same 2yo blue hen that topped the Combine and Section a fortnight ago from Roscrea. This hen was bred from stock acquired from top racing and breeding lofts of Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. The sire is Van Den Brande and is half-brother to Martin Graham's 1st Open Infc Penzance young bird National winner "Sammy's Girl" having the same mother. The dam is Lambrecht x Paddy & Williams best Karel Laenen cock.

Stewart Bros were best in Randalstown on 1634 with the same blue pied hen that won last week. The sire being their Bude cock and the dam their good Louis Thijs hen, a winner of five firsts.

Marcus Morrow was best in Broughshane on 1622 with a 3yo blue hen winning for the third time. Both parents from Gary Gibson, the sire Lambrecht and dam Van Den Brande and Harry Boyd took the top two in Kells with his winner doing 1605.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Fermoy 60/1636 - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1685.81, G Gibson Cullybackey 1685.18, T Whyte Ahoghill 1678, D Dixon Rasharkin 1670

J & J Greer Cullybackey 1669, J Whyte Ahoghill 1668, G Gibson Cullybackey 1668

G Gibson Cullybackey 1656, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1652, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1652, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1647, F Barkley Rasharkin 1644, A Darragh Cullybackey 1640, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1639, A Darragh Cullybackey 1638, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1637, G Gibson Cullybackey 1636, A Darragh Cullybackey 1636

Stewart Bros Randalstown 1634, C Moore Cullybackey 1631, J Miller Randalstown 1630, G Gibson Cullybackey 1629, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1629, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1629, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1627, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1627, G Gibson Cullybackey 1627, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1623, A Darragh Cullybackey 1623, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1622, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1618, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1618, D Dixon Rasharkin 1618, J Millar & Son Rasharkin 1617, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1617.

Mid Antrim Combine Les Mairs OB Points Cup (1st Fermoy) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 193, G Gibson Cullybackey 123, A Darragh Cullybackey 101, D Dixon Rasharkin 95, H Cubitt Rasharkin 94, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 61, D Magill 56, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 52, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 48, F Barkley Rasharkin 48.

The first 32 lofts from 2nd Fermoy qualify for the OB Knock out commencing from Skibbereen OB Inland National.

Champion’s League Group Stages - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 Knock-Out competition. Any group that can't be decided by points will go to the best velocity's from Skibbereen OB Inland National. Knock-Out starts at 1st Talbenny.

Group (1) - G Gibson Cullybackey 123, D Dixon Rasharkin 95, S Crawford Harryville 16, H Turkington Kells 0.

Group (2) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 193, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 21, A Barkley & Son Kells 0, W & D Rodgers Harryville.

Group (3) - H Cubitt Rasharkin 94, J & J Greer Cullybackey 45, Surgenor Bros Kells 0, A Purvis Broughshane 0.

Group (4) - Blair & Rankin Ballymena 61, Rock & Moore Harryville 0, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 0, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 0.

Group (5) - Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 52, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 48, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 30, W Jackson Harryville 0.

Group (6) - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 45, J Miller Randalstown 4, H Boyd Kells 0, M Neilly Broughshane 0.

Group (7) - T Whyte Ahoghill 44, Stewart Bros Randalstown 37, W McFetridge Rasharkin 17, T & M Morrow Broughshane 0.

Group 8 - A Darragh Cullybackey 101, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 0, J Balmer Ahoghill 0. Mervyn Eagleson P O.

