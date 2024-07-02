In pictures: Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:40 BST
Donegal Lamb Producers Group held their AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last.

Pictures by Clive Wasson.

Committee members at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Seated are Michael Duffy, Chairman, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine and Eddie Carbury, Vice Chairman. Back from left John Murray, Vincent Ferry, Heather Peoples, James Grier, Seamus Colu, Charlie Doherty, Bertyie Peoples and Shane McHugh. Photo Clive Wasson

Michael Duffy, Chairman, speaking at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Sheep farmers at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture Food and Marine speaking at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson

