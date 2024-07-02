Pictures by Clive Wasson.
1. Committee members at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Seated are Michael Duffy, Chairman, Charlie McConalogue, Minsiter for Agriculture, Food and Marine and Eddie Carbury, Vice Chairman. Back from left John Murray, Vincent Ferry Heather Peoples, James Grier, SEamus Colu, Charlie Doherty, Bertyie Peoples and Shane McHugh. Photo Clive Wasson
Committee members at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Seated are Michael Duffy, Chairman, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine and Eddie Carbury, Vice Chairman. Back from left John Murray, Vincent Ferry, Heather Peoples, James Grier, Seamus Colu, Charlie Doherty, Bertyie Peoples and Shane McHugh. Photo Clive WassonPhoto: WWW.CLIVE.IE
2. Michael Duffy, Chairman Speaking at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Michael Duffy, Chairman, speaking at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive WassonPhoto: Clive Wasson
3. Sheep farmers at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Sheep farmers at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive WassonPhoto: WWW.CLIVE.IE
4. Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture Food and Marine speaking at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson
Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture Food and Marine speaking at the Donegal Lamb Producers Group AGM in the Teagasc Office Letterkenny on Monday last. Photo Clive WassonPhoto: WWW.CLIVE.IE