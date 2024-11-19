In pictures: Farming industry out in force to protest against family farm tax
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 11:43 GMT
The farming industry came out in force last night to make their views known on the Labour proposal for a family farm tax.
Over 6,000 farmers and landowners flocked to the Eikon Centre for the UFU organised event.
Today attention turns to London as farmers make their way to a mass lobby of MPs.
Pacemaker Press 18-11-2024: Queues of traffic have formed round the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, where farmers are gathering at a rally to protest against changes to inheritance tax. The event, organised by the Ulster Farmers' Union, is also being attended by politicians as well as agricultural leaders. Farmers say the cap of £1m on agricultural property relief (APR) announced in the budget last month will see the next generation deterred from taking over family enterprises. The rally has been called ahead of national protests in London on Tuesday. Earlier, a cross-party letter signed by all of Northern Ireland's MPs was sent to Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Fight the tax - save our farms. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker
First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill, UFU president William Irvine and Andrew Muir is the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) for Northern Ireland,John McLenaghan and Glenn Buddy pictured during the event. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill, UFU president William Irvine and Andrew Muir is the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) for Northern Ireland,John McLenaghan and Glenn Buddy pictured during the event. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Over 6,000 farmers and landowners packed the hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker
Ellen, Joseph , Cathair and Eabha pictured during the event. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Ellen, Joseph, Cathair and Eabha pictured during the event. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: Pacemaker
