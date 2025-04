In pictures: Fat cows to £3190 at Hilltown Spring show and sale

A special thanks must be given to the judge on the day, Mr Colin Reid.

Prizes on the day were are follows:

Overall Champion and 1st place in the weanling bullock class went to Thomas & Lila Bingham, Kilkeel. Their weanling bullock went on the sell for £2020.

Reserve Champion and 1st place in the store heifer class went to Henry Spiers, Katesbridge.

Weanling heifer class: 1st Hugh Morgan, 2nd Dan & Paul Magee, 3rd Thomas Doyle.

Weanling bullocks class: 1st Thomas & Lila Bingham, 2nd and 3rd Dan & Paul Magee.

Store heifer class: 1st Henry Spiers, 2nd Dessie McPolin, 3rd Finbar Cowan.

Store bullock class: 1st Malachy McCourt, 2nd Gareth Murphy, 3rd Malachy McCourt.

Other prices from the sale were as follows:

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £3190 for 832kg (383ppk) and £2800 for 822kg (341ppk), Killowen farmer £2700 for 852kg (317ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2490 for 706kg (353ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2360 for 814kg (290ppk), Banbridge farmer £2260 for 650kg (347ppk), Ballymartin farmer £2240 for 682kg (328ppk) and £2200 for 684kg (322ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £2180 for 758kg (287ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2100 for 590kg (356ppk), Ballymartin farmer £2030 for 708kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1920 for 658kg (292ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1890 for 608kg (311ppk).

Cows and calves: Rostrevor farmer £3100, £2900 and £2560.

Weanling heifers: Attical farmer £2260 for 400kg (565ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1720 for 372kg (462ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1650 for 386kg (427ppk), Annalong farmer £1310 for 316kg (414ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1290 for 316kg (408ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Ballymartin farmer £2020 for 454kg (445ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1860 for 410kg (454ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1830 for 362kg (505ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1800 for 352kg (511ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1780 for 494kg (360ppk) and £1760 for 462kg (381ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1730 for 378kg (457ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1720 for 326kg (527ppk), Dromara farmer £1720 for 376kg (457ppk), Banbridge farmer £1690 for 358kg (472ppk) and £1670 for 386kg (432ppk), Attical farmer £1640 for 302kg (543ppk), Annaclone farmer £1620 for 316kg (512ppk), Banbridge farmer £1600 for 368kg (434ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1600 for 328kg (487ppk), Dromara farmer £1560 for 372kg (419ppk), Banbridge farmer £1500 for 342kg (438ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1480 for 308kg (480ppk) and £1470 for 334kg (440ppk), Dromara farmer £1190 for 294kg (405ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £2590 for 650kg (398ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2580 for 642kg (402ppk) and £2570 for 608kg (423ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2520 for 530kg (475ppk), Newry farmer £2510 for 632kg (397ppk), Katesbridge farmer £2340 for 526kg (445ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2320 for 570kg (407ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2310 for 562kg (411ppk), Burren farmer £2300 for 552kg (416ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2260 for 454kg (497ppk), Attical farmer £2230 for 480kg (464ppk), Burren farmer £2220 for 532kg (417ppk), Hilltown farmer £2190 for 518kg (423ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2150 for 466kg (461ppk), Newry farmer £2130 for 530kg (402ppk) and £2090 for 510kg (410ppk), Hilltown farmer £2030 for 486kg (417ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1990 for 484kg (411ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1960 for 470kg (417ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1920 for 430kg (446ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1910 for 396kg (483ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1900 for 452kg (420ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1890 for 390kg (484ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1850 for 424kg (436ppk) and £1770 for 388kg (456ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1710 for 392kg (436ppk), Attical farmer £1550 for 386kg (401ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1510 for 360kg (419ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £2800 for 714kg (392ppk), £2660 for 622kg (427ppk) and £2560 for 600kg (426ppk), Banbridge farmer £2300 for 652kg (352ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2280 for 604kg (377ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2170 for 506kg (429ppk), Banbridge farmer £2140 for 614kg (348ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2100 for 520kg (404ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1980 for 476kg (416ppk) and £1900 for 460kg (413ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1880 for 476kg (395ppk) and £1880 for 426kg (441ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1880 for 436kg (431ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1800 for 424kg (424ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1790 for 446kg (401ppk) and £1770 for 450kg (393ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1740 for 424kg (410ppk), £1640 for 398kg (412ppk) and £1510 for 354kg (426ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart saw ewes and lambs sell to £370 and fat ewes to £228.

Ewes and lambs: Glassdrumman farmer £370, and £325, Kilkeel farmer £315, Glassdrumman farmer £310, Castlewellan farmer £300 and £280.

Fat ewes: Ballyward farmer £228 and £220, Hilltown farmer £216, Kilkeel farmer £206, Castlewellan farmer £200, Hilltown farmer £198, Hilltown farmer £194, Rathfriland farmer

£190, Castlewellan farmer £178, Hilltown farmer £174.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £152 for 30kg (506ppk), Newcastle farmer £145 for 26.4kg (549ppk), Downpatrick farmer £141 for 24.4kg (578ppk), Mayobridge farmer £140 for 23kg (606ppk).

1 . hilltown 5.jpg 1st and 3rd place in the store bullock class, Malachy McCourt. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . hilltown 3.jpg 2nd and 3rd prize in the weanling bullock class went to Paul Magee. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . hilltown 1.jpg Alan McKee who is presenting the Clarence McKee memorial cup to Lila Bingham who won overall champion as well as 1 st place in the weanling bullock class. Also pictured is judge Colin Reid and Mart Manager John Farnon. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . hilltown 2.jpg Terrence Fitzpatrick presents to Fitzpatrick cup to Henry Spiers for reserve champion and 1st place in the store heifer class. Also pictured is judge, Colin Reid and Mart Manager, John Farnon. Photo: freelance Photo Sales