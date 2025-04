In pictures: Fat cows to £3190 at Hilltown Spring show and sale

A special thanks must be given to the judge on the day, Mr Colin Reid.

Prizes on the day were are follows:

Overall Champion and 1st place in the weanling bullock class went to Thomas & Lila Bingham, Kilkeel. Their weanling bullock went on the sell for £2020.

Reserve Champion and 1st place in the store heifer class went to Henry Spiers, Katesbridge.

Weanling heifer class: 1st Hugh Morgan, 2nd Dan & Paul Magee, 3rd Thomas Doyle.

Weanling bullocks class: 1st Thomas & Lila Bingham, 2nd and 3rd Dan & Paul Magee.

Store heifer class: 1st Henry Spiers, 2nd Dessie McPolin, 3rd Finbar Cowan.

Store bullock class: 1st Malachy McCourt, 2nd Gareth Murphy, 3rd Malachy McCourt.

Other prices from the sale were as follows:

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £3190 for 832kg (383ppk) and £2800 for 822kg (341ppk), Killowen farmer £2700 for 852kg (317ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2490 for 706kg (353ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2360 for 814kg (290ppk), Banbridge farmer £2260 for 650kg (347ppk), Ballymartin farmer £2240 for 682kg (328ppk) and £2200 for 684kg (322ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £2180 for 758kg (287ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2100 for 590kg (356ppk), Ballymartin farmer £2030 for 708kg (287ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1920 for 658kg (292ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1890 for 608kg (311ppk).

Cows and calves: Rostrevor farmer £3100, £2900 and £2560.

Weanling heifers: Attical farmer £2260 for 400kg (565ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1720 for 372kg (462ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1650 for 386kg (427ppk), Annalong farmer £1310 for 316kg (414ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1290 for 316kg (408ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Ballymartin farmer £2020 for 454kg (445ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1860 for 410kg (454ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1830 for 362kg (505ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1800 for 352kg (511ppk), Ballyveagh farmer £1780 for 494kg (360ppk) and £1760 for 462kg (381ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1730 for 378kg (457ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1720 for 326kg (527ppk), Dromara farmer £1720 for 376kg (457ppk), Banbridge farmer £1690 for 358kg (472ppk) and £1670 for 386kg (432ppk), Attical farmer £1640 for 302kg (543ppk), Annaclone farmer £1620 for 316kg (512ppk), Banbridge farmer £1600 for 368kg (434ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1600 for 328kg (487ppk), Dromara farmer £1560 for 372kg (419ppk), Banbridge farmer £1500 for 342kg (438ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1480 for 308kg (480ppk) and £1470 for 334kg (440ppk), Dromara farmer £1190 for 294kg (405ppk).

Heifers: Rathfriland farmer £2590 for 650kg (398ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2580 for 642kg (402ppk) and £2570 for 608kg (423ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2520 for 530kg (475ppk), Newry farmer £2510 for 632kg (397ppk), Katesbridge farmer £2340 for 526kg (445ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2320 for 570kg (407ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2310 for 562kg (411ppk), Burren farmer £2300 for 552kg (416ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2260 for 454kg (497ppk), Attical farmer £2230 for 480kg (464ppk), Burren farmer £2220 for 532kg (417ppk), Hilltown farmer £2190 for 518kg (423ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2150 for 466kg (461ppk), Newry farmer £2130 for 530kg (402ppk) and £2090 for 510kg (410ppk), Hilltown farmer £2030 for 486kg (417ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1990 for 484kg (411ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1960 for 470kg (417ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1920 for 430kg (446ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1910 for 396kg (483ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1900 for 452kg (420ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1890 for 390kg (484ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1850 for 424kg (436ppk) and £1770 for 388kg (456ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1710 for 392kg (436ppk), Attical farmer £1550 for 386kg (401ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1510 for 360kg (419ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £2800 for 714kg (392ppk), £2660 for 622kg (427ppk) and £2560 for 600kg (426ppk), Banbridge farmer £2300 for 652kg (352ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2280 for 604kg (377ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2170 for 506kg (429ppk), Banbridge farmer £2140 for 614kg (348ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2100 for 520kg (404ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1980 for 476kg (416ppk) and £1900 for 460kg (413ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1880 for 476kg (395ppk) and £1880 for 426kg (441ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1880 for 436kg (431ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1800 for 424kg (424ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1790 for 446kg (401ppk) and £1770 for 450kg (393ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1740 for 424kg (410ppk), £1640 for 398kg (412ppk) and £1510 for 354kg (426ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart saw ewes and lambs sell to £370 and fat ewes to £228.

Ewes and lambs: Glassdrumman farmer £370, and £325, Kilkeel farmer £315, Glassdrumman farmer £310, Castlewellan farmer £300 and £280.

Fat ewes: Ballyward farmer £228 and £220, Hilltown farmer £216, Kilkeel farmer £206, Castlewellan farmer £200, Hilltown farmer £198, Hilltown farmer £194, Rathfriland farmer

£190, Castlewellan farmer £178, Hilltown farmer £174.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £152 for 30kg (506ppk), Newcastle farmer £145 for 26.4kg (549ppk), Downpatrick farmer £141 for 24.4kg (578ppk), Mayobridge farmer £140 for 23kg (606ppk).

1 . hilltown 4.jpg 1st place in the weanling heifer class, Hugh Morgan. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . hilltown 5.jpg 1st and 3rd place in the store bullock class, Malachy McCourt. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . hilltown 1.jpg Alan McKee who is presenting the Clarence McKee memorial cup to Lila Bingham who won overall champion as well as 1 st place in the weanling bullock class. Also pictured is judge Colin Reid and Mart Manager John Farnon. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . hilltown 3.jpg 2nd and 3rd prize in the weanling bullock class went to Paul Magee. Photo: freelance Photo Sales