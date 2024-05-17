The cream of local livestock was on display and the judge had a tough job in selection the champions.
Pictures by Columba O’Hare
1. The Reserve Thompsons Interbreed Dairy Champion at Balmoral Show was Leyward Cosmo Starry Fizz owned by The Fleming Family, Seaforde. Lindsay Fleming is pictured receiving an award from Sam Rooney, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie
The Reserve Thompsons Interbreed Dairy Champion at Balmoral Show was Leyward Cosmo Starry Fizz owned by The Fleming Family, Seaforde. Lindsay Fleming is pictured receiving an award from Sam Rooney, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare
2. The Thompsons Supreme Interbreed Dairy Champion and Exhibitor Bred Champion at Balmoral Show was Mostragee Bomber Louise owned by T Henry and Sons, Ballymoney. Gordon Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons is pictured presenting the trophies to Lauren and Mark Henry. Looking on are back from left; Mark Davies, Pamela Allen, Heather and Tommy Henry and Richard Moore, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie
The Thompsons Supreme Interbreed Dairy Champion and Exhibitor Bred Champion at Balmoral Show was Mostragee Bomber Louise owned by T Henry and Sons, Ballymoney. Gordon Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons is pictured presenting the trophies to Lauren and Mark Henry. Looking on are back from left; Mark Davies, Pamela Allen, Heather and Tommy Henry and Richard Moore, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare
3. The Thompsons Supreme Interbreed Dairy Champion and Exhibitor Bred Champion at Balmoral Show was Mostragee Bomber Louise owned by T Henry and Sons, Ballymoney. Included front from left are Lauren and Mark Henry. Looking on are back from left; Richard Moore, John Thompson and Sons; Tommy and Heather Henry, Mark Davies, Pamela Allen and Gordon Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie
The Thompsons Supreme Interbreed Dairy Champion and Exhibitor Bred Champion at Balmoral Show was Mostragee Bomber Louise owned by T Henry and Sons, Ballymoney. Included front from left are Lauren and Mark Henry. Looking on are back from left; Richard Moore, John Thompson and Sons; Tommy and Heather Henry, Mark Davies, Pamela Allen and Gordon Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare
4. DSCF0790-7439.jpg
The Thompsons Dairy interbreed group of three were from left: Potterswalls VIP Cosmo, Potterswalls Impression Lady and Leyward Cosmo Starry Fizz owned by The Fleming Family Seaforde. Included from left are: Lynda Fleming, Ailsa Fleming, Ashley Fleming, Lindsay Fleming, Sam Rooney, John Thompson and Sons and Christina Fleming. Photograph: Columba O’Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: freelance