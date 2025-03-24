In pictures: Large turnout for annual Glascar Ploughing Match

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:46 BST
There was a large turnout for the annual Glascar Ploughing Match which took place at the weekend.

Results were as follows:

Hydraulic class: 1st Paul Graham; 2nd William Cush; 3rd Will McFadden

Trail class: 1st Freddie Hall; 2nd Jordan Mathers

3 furrow class: 1st Oliver Patterson; 2nd Logan Waddell; 3rd Charlie McCallister

Vintage Class: 1st Joe McAnearney; 2nd John McQuaid; 3rd Matthew Kinley

Pictures by Billy Maxwell

James McKinistry at the ploughing match

Looking forward to the ploughing match were Fiona McCallister, Joanne and Naomi Liggett and Connie and Emily McCallister

Alvin Irvine all set for the ploughing match

Young John McQuaid entered the ploughing match at Glascar

