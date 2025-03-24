In pictures: Large turnout for annual Glascar Ploughing Match

Hydraulic class: 1st Paul Graham; 2nd William Cush; 3rd Will McFadden
Trail class: 1st Freddie Hall; 2nd Jordan Mathers
3 furrow class: 1st Oliver Patterson; 2nd Logan Waddell; 3rd Charlie McCallister
Vintage Class: 1st Joe McAnearney; 2nd John McQuaid; 3rd Matthew Kinley
Pictures by Billy Maxwell
James McKinistry at the ploughing match Photo: Billy Maxwell
Looking forward to the ploughing match were Fiona McCallister, Joanne and Naomi Liggett and Connie and Emily McCallister Photo: Billy Maxwell
Alvin Irvine all set for the ploughing match Photo: Billy Maxwell
Young John McQuaid entered the ploughing match at Glascar Photo: Billy Maxwell
