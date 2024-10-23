Despite the recent efforts of Storm Ashley, UGS members and friends enjoyed very pleasant Autumn sunshine with many of the dairy herd making the most of late season grazing on the farm
On arrival visitors enjoyed a cup of tea or coffee before being welcomed by Ulster Grassland Society President John Egerton who then introduced host farmer Jessica Pollock to the assembled crowd
1. UGS FARMWALK CASTLEDERG 62.jpg
Some those who attended the UGS walk Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. UGS FARMWALK CASTLEDERG 6.jpg
Host farmer Jessica Pollock with John Egerton Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. UGS FARMWALK CASTLEDERG 26.jpg
Pictured at the UGS autumn walk in Castlederg Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. UGS FARMWALK CASTLEDERG 7.jpg
Listening intently at the farm walk Photo: McAuley Multimedia
