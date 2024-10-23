Pictured at the eventPictured at the event
In pictures: Large turnout for autumn UGS farm walk at Castlederg

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 14:27 BST
The Ulster Grassland Society’s Autumn Meeting took place on Tuesday 22nd October at the farm of Howard and Jessica Pollock, Grahamstown Road, Castlederg, Co Tyrone when over 100 members and fellow grassland enthusiasts attended.

Despite the recent efforts of Storm Ashley, UGS members and friends enjoyed very pleasant Autumn sunshine with many of the dairy herd making the most of late season grazing on the farm

On arrival visitors enjoyed a cup of tea or coffee before being welcomed by Ulster Grassland Society President John Egerton who then introduced host farmer Jessica Pollock to the assembled crowd

Some those who attended the UGS walk

Some those who attended the UGS walk Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Host farmer Jessica Pollock with John Egerton

Host farmer Jessica Pollock with John Egerton Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the UGS autumn walk in Castlederg

Pictured at the UGS autumn walk in Castlederg Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Listening intently at the farm walk

Listening intently at the farm walk Photo: McAuley Multimedia

