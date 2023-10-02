There was one of the biggest local turnouts of the year, with 116 tractors and four trucks taking part in Saturday’s Gartree Parish Church’s Charity Tractor Run, held by kind permission of RLC Langford Lodge Ltd.

Proceeds from the event were in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice; Unique (the Rare Chromosone Disorder Support Group Members), and the Gartree Parish Building Fund.

After assembling at Gartree Church, the roadrunners made their way through Langford Lodge Estate, Largy Road, Cidercourt Road, Lurgan Road, Aghnadarragh Road, Off Road Randox Private Farm (home of pedigree Irish Moiled an Shorthorn cattle in an abundance of wildlife), Cherry Valley Road, Bay Road, Largy Road and back to Gartree Church.

At the end of the run, there was a charity auction.

Throughout the day, there was also a raffle draw in the hall, seasonal plants and local produce on sale, a car boot sale, hot food, free children’s face painter, teas in the hall, as well as photographs and dinky toys on display inside the church.

The organisers would like to thank the sponsors, all those who donated prizes to the auction and raffle, RLC Langford Lodge Limited; Randox Farm; Estate Manager Joe Taylor; the girls for collecting the money, the marshalls, all those who took part and everyone who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.

1 . l26.jpg Thumbs up from Marcus Boyle, Toome. Pic: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

2 . l19.jpg Chris Hall, Templepatrick. Pic: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

3 . l24.jpg Nigel Hamill, Aldergrove. Pic: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales

4 . l17.jpg Waiting on the run to start. Pic: Alan Hall Photo: Picasa Photo Sales