In pictures: Ligoniel HPS presentation night
It was an honour to be invited with dad to share the evening with the Club. An impressive setup which was greatly organised by the members a real credit to all involved in making the night a success. A beautiful meal with great music and a super spread of silverware. Everyone had a brilliant night celebrating every members success during the 2023 season.
Ligoniel Chairman Darren McMurray got the evening underway by expressing his gratitude on behalf of the club thanking all the members for another great year. And a big thanks to the late Harry Andersons family, Alan McNally, Stephen Forsythe, Ger O’Sullivan, and Alan Taylor for the new cups for the club, myself and Jackie Henry for taking pictures of the presentation, and to Joey Vage, Assistant Secretary of the N.I.P.A. & Darren Aiken for presenting the silverware.
Top prize winners of the year was Bingham & Seaton winning a total of 4 in Old Birds & 4 in Young Birds accompanied by 2 Section C Wins. Leo & Billy & Dora won the Old Bird Inland National Shield (Skibbereen) winning velocity of 1365, The Sure to Fix Trophy Best Old Bird Averages Mainland GB. M&P. O’Sullivan Trophy for top prize winner and winners of the Best Youngbird Averages.
McMurray & Anderson finished the season with 6 N.I.P.A. O.B Club Wins & 3 N.I.P.A. Y.B Club wins along with 3x Section C Wins. Darren did his late uncle and race partner Harry Anderson proud with a stellar year and by also winning the new Harry Anderson Memorial Trophy kindly donated by the Anderson Family for winning the Penzance O.B Race velocity 1272. Also winning the Young Bird Inland National Shield from Skibbereen velocity 1024 and winner of the best O.B Inland Averages.
Another New Trophy kindly donated by the Taylor Family for winner of the First Y.B Race from Kilbeggan was won by Trevor Longman with a winning velocity of 1387.
A trophy kindly sponsored the Page Setup Design Trophy for the first Old Bird Race from Tullamore was won by Jason Smyth with a winning velocity of 1711.
Colin McCormick also had the honour of picking up the Ligoniel Trophy Young Bird Channel National from Dale after clocking the winning velocity of 1303.
The Ligoniel Club, as you can tell from my reports throughout the season, is one of the strongest clubs in the N.I.P.A. week in week out having 20 plus members racing with a constant good birdage going out of the club from every race in the calendar year, with multiple Section C Wins coming within the Club and holding their own in the Open placings also on a yearly basis. With strong competition within the club there is also a great comeradery from the members who enjoy all aspects of racing.
I would like to wish all the members of Ligoniel the very best of health in 2024 and to another successful and enjoyable years racing.
N.I.P.A. Old Birds
Tullamore: J. Smyth – 1711
1st Roscrea: W. Wickings – 1423
2nd Roscrea: McMurray & Anderson – 1596 1st Section C
1st Fermoy: McMurray & Anderson – 1900
2nd Fermoy: McMurray & Anderson – 1587
Skibbereen National: Bingham & Seaton – 1365
Pilmore Beach: T. Longman – 1236
1st Talbenny: Bingham & Seaton – 1350
2nd Talbenny: Bingham & Seaton – 1346
3rd Fermoy: W. Gilmore – 1404
Bude: Bingham & Seaton – 1253
Fermoy Yearling National – McMurray & Anderson – 1566
4th Fermoy: T. Longman – 1422
Penzance: McMurray & Anderson – 1272
Penzance Classic: McMurray & Anderson – 1272
N.I.P.A. Youngbirds
1st Kilbeggan: T. Longman – 1387 1st Section C
2nd Kilbeggan: Bingham & Seaton - 1950
Tullamore: Bingham & Seaton - 1583 1st Section C
1st Roscrea: Bingham & Seaton – 2026
2nd Roscrea: C. McManus – 2063
1st Fermoy: E. Heaney & Son – 1353 1st Section C
5 Bird Fermoy: McMurray & Anderson – 1310 1st Section C
Dale Channel National: C. McCormick – 1303
3rd Roscrea: McMurray & Anderson – 1612 1st Section C
2nd Fermoy: Bingham & Seaton – 1568 1st Section C
Skibbereen Inland National: McMurray & Anderson – 1024
Top Prize Winners
1st Bingham & Seaton
2nd McMurray & Anderson
3rd C. McManus
4th E. Heaney & Son
5th T. Longman
6th W. Gilmore
7th W. Wickings
8th W. O’Boyle
9th Armstrong & McAllister
10th J. Smyth
11th A. Taylor & Son
12th G. McCann
13th C. McCormick
14th Calderwood & Waite
15th Stockman & Robinson
16th McAuley/Kell/Gibson/Tosh
17th Dunwoody Bros
18th W. Corbett & Son
19th F&M Lavery
20th Heading Bros & Luney
21st D. Balloch
Doagh & District H.P.S. MOOT
On Friday, 27th October I was delighted to be invited to attend Doagh & Districts H.P.S. MOOT In McConnell’s of Doagh.
It was a super evening organised by the Club with star studded names on the panel with Gary Simmons, David Braniff & David Black and very well hosted by Sid Collins.
The panel spoke very well giving their insight into all aspects of their season bit by bit with some impressive stories on their success in the sport. Sid was speaker on the Panel and had the fully packed crowd engaged right throughout asking top questions, it was great to see the different opinions on the panels answer to Sid’s questions.
Every day is a school day as we are always learning about the sport and trying different theories and techniques for improving our performances during before and after the season.
Supper went down a treat in between the moot along with Wesley Sawyers from Sawyers Pigeon Auctions holding the end of the Online Sale Live in the room with some of the very best fanciers’ birds on offer. And was very well done by Gary Donaldson for going Live on Facebook showcasing the MOOT to those who could not attend and was great to look back on and take down notes on the panel’s theories.
Overall, it was a brilliant night had by all. I would like to thank all the members of Doagh & District for organising a great night and I wish them all the very best of health & enjoyable years racing in 2024.
Larne & District H.P.S. MOOT
A date for the diary: On Friday, 1st December Larne & District H.P.S. welcome the fancy to an action packed MOOT in Larne & District Clubrooms.
The panel includes Brian Smith from R&B Smith of Burtonwood, Stuart Traharne of G. Treharne & Son of Nantyglo, John Burgham of the Williams Brothers, Son and Burgham partnership in Tredegar.
All top fanciers with top class results. The night kicks off at 7pm. There will also be a top class selection of birds up for auction which will be on Wesley Sawyers S.P.A. Website finishing in the Clubrooms. Tickets are £10 with supper included. A ballot of four lots of young birds will be on offer for £5 per strip in a raffle.
For tickets and more information please contact R. Mills on 07763532325 or R. Rea on 07545880065.