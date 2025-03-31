In pictures: Lisnamulligan tractor run

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:17 BST
There was good support for the annual tractor run at Lisnamulligan, Co Down on Saturday.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Lewis Johnston at the tractor run

1. IMG_8828 (1).JPG

Lewis Johnston at the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell

Jack and Ruben McGaffin wait for the start

2. IMG_8826.JPG

Jack and Ruben McGaffin wait for the start Photo: Billy Maxwell

Nigel Magill ready for the tractor run at Lisnamulligan. Pics: Billy Maxwell

3. IMG_8822 (1).JPG

Nigel Magill ready for the tractor run at Lisnamulligan. Pics: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Robert McMurran and Jack Logue looking forward to the tractor run

4. IMG_8836 (1).JPG

Robert McMurran and Jack Logue looking forward to the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell

