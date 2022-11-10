News you can trust since 1963
In pictures: Mourne YFC annual tractor run

﻿After what can only be described as a day for the ducks Mourne Young Farmers want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the club despite the down pours.

By Darryl Armitage
3 minutes ago

The weather was definitely not on side but members and locals still enjoyed the event. The event displayed a great sense of community, that’s what Mourne Young Farmers is all about!The club have many outings planned such as a tour of J.D O’Hare’s and a tour of NearyNogs Chocolate Factory. Contact can be made via the club’s Facebook page.

Joshua Minis and Peter McConnell who attended the run.

Photo: freelance

The Savell Family visiting from Devon.

Photo: freelance

Some of the little farmers getting refreshments after the tractor run.

Photo: freelance

Laura Bartley in her Newholland followed by Joshua Minis in his Massey and John Fisher in his Gator.

Photo: freelance

