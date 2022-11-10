In pictures: Mourne YFC annual tractor run
After what can only be described as a day for the ducks Mourne Young Farmers want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the club despite the down pours.
By Darryl Armitage
3 minutes ago
The weather was definitely not on side but members and locals still enjoyed the event. The event displayed a great sense of community, that’s what Mourne Young Farmers is all about!The club have many outings planned such as a tour of J.D O’Hare’s and a tour of NearyNogs Chocolate Factory. Contact can be made via the club’s Facebook page.
