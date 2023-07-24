News you can trust since 1963
Pictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday. Picture: McAuley MultimediaPictured at the Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday. Picture: McAuley Multimedia
In pictures: Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market

There was a good turnout at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market held in Ballycastle on Sunday.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

Members of the public were spoiled for choice when it came to the quality and variety of the local artisan produce. Pictures: McAuley Multimedia

