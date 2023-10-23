Killymoon Golf Club, Cookstown was the venue for the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch Annualdinner and presentation of awards where Suffolk breeders, families and friends got together tocelebrate another successful year.

Members of the NI Branch once again made their mark throughout 2023 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.

Chairman of the NI Suffolk Branch Patrick McVerry reviewed the successes of its members in 2023.

President of the Suffolk Sheep Society Alastair Barkley spoke of his year as President and Chairperson of the Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch Susan O’Keeffe as an invited guest spoke on behalf of the South of Ireland Branch and thanked the NI Suffolk Branch for their kind invitation to their awards night before Joe Stewart thanked all sponsors and advertisers throughout the year.

Many thanks also to Alfie Shaw for coming on the night and capturing some great photos.

Stock Judging U18 - Sarah McVerry.

Homebred Sire of the Year - Causeway Ranger - Brian McVicker.

Stock Judging 19-25yrs - Eoin Butler.

RUAS Balmoral Show - Reserve Champion - Norman Robinson.