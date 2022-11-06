In Pictures: NI Suffolk Sheep Society awards
Killymoon Golf Club, Cookstown was the venue for the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch Annual Dinner and presentation of awards where Suffolk breeders, families and friends got together to celebrate another successful year.
Members of the NI Branch once again made their mark throughout 2022 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.
Chairman of the NI Suffolk Branch Patrick McVerry reviewed the successes of its members in 2022 and Chief Executive of the Suffolk Sheep Society Robin McIlrath as an invited guest spoke on behalf of the Society and thanked the NI Suffolk Branch for their kind invitation to their Awards night before Ben Lamb thanked all sponsors and advertisers throughout the year.
Many thanks also to Alfie Shaw for joining members on the night and capturing some great photos.
