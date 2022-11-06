In Pictures: NI Suffolk Sheep Society awards

Members of the NI Branch once again made their mark throughout 2022 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.

Chairman of the NI Suffolk Branch Patrick McVerry reviewed the successes of its members in 2022 and Chief Executive of the Suffolk Sheep Society Robin McIlrath as an invited guest spoke on behalf of the Society and thanked the NI Suffolk Branch for their kind invitation to their Awards night before Ben Lamb thanked all sponsors and advertisers throughout the year.

Many thanks also to Alfie Shaw for joining members on the night and capturing some great photos.

1. Prize Winners at the recent Suffolk Presentation of Awards evening @ Killymoon Golf Club.jpg Prizewinners at the recent Suffolk Presentation of Awards evening at Killymoon Golf Club Photo: Alfie Shaw Photo Sales

2. U 14 years Young Handler - Premier Sale - Noah Taylor.jpg U 14 years Young Handler - Premier Sale - Noah Taylor Photo: Alfie Shaw Photo Sales

3. Best shearling ewe & Best Female Exhibit - Premier Sale - Campbell & Jason Waton.jpg Best shearling ewe & Best Female Exhibit - Premier Sale - Campbell & Jason Watson Photo: Alfie Shaw Photo Sales

4. Anna Taylor collecting the 1st Prize Gigot Ram Lamb - Premier Sale - Award on behalf of Dennis Taylor.jpg Anna Taylor collecting the 1st Prize Gigot Ram Lamb - Premier Sale - Award on behalf of Dennis Taylor Photo: Alfie Shaw Photo Sales