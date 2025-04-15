In pictures: Northern Ireland Charolais Club AGM

Chairman, Aaron Quigley, welcomed members who were present on the evening. He noted how the club sales had shown the demand for commercial and pedigree cattle had soared to unprecedented heights with a notable increase in exports to the mainland. He thanked all the sponsors who have supported the club over the past year. Thanks were also given to the speakers on the night, Mr Cameron Millar from Galloway & Macleod feed company and Mr Matthew Hylands from Taurus Animal Health.

The treasurer’s report, compiled by Martin Donaghy outlined the past financial year showing that sponsorship was up, and sales were well up due to the demand of the Charolais breed. A number of new members have joined the club, and this was to be welcomed.

Rachel Mulligan (Secretary) gave a report outlining the club’s busy itinerary throughout the past year. This included three society sales in Swatragh Mart and the Future Star calf show also held in Swatragh Mart. Special mention was given to the club sale sponsors including, Moore Concrete, Danske Bank and Natural Nutrition.

The NICC annual Suckler Herds Competition continues to grow from strength-to-strength. Rachel gave a special thanks to all who entered and to the sponsors - Norbrook, Nugent Engineering, Topstock, Northern Counties Co-Op and Freebourn Farm Feeds. Congratulations were offered to the winning herd, Aaron O’Rourke from Co Armagh. A special thanks was given to Mr Will Short for judging the herds competition.

Chairman Aaron Quigley thanked those members which had served their three years on committee - Mr Andrew Dunne and Mr Bartley Finnegan. The new members elected to the committee were as follows: Mr John Edgar and Mr Ian Rae.

Mr Matthew Hylands from Taurus Health spoke to those present about Taurus Herd Health which is an innovative veterinary practice located in County Armagh, specialising in farm animal healthcare, with a particular focus on fertility. He told members what Taurus Health would be able to provide them, including multiple advanced-breeding techniques including embryo transfer, bull fertility testing, synchronisation & AI, pelvic scoring and genomic testing. Combining these approaches, they provide the most effective solutions to improve the overall health and productivity of your herd.

Cameron Millar from Galloway & Macleod gave a presentation on the history of the company and the different feeds they have available for the pedigree farmer. Established in 1921 in Glasgow, Galloway & Macleod are an agricultural merchant specialising in pedigree feed for sheep, cattle and horses.

At the NICC Future Star Calf Show a charity auction was held in memory of Mr Paul Coyle, the former mart manager of Swatragh mart who sadly passed away earlier in the year. Paul was a great supporter of the NICC Club and assisted generously with the shows and sales at Swatragh mart. The committee therefore decided that in memory of Paul at the Future Star Calf Show in November past the chosen charity for the night would be Carntogher Community First Responders and members were delighted to welcome member of that team to the AGM along with members of Paul’s family and the staff from Swatragh Mart.

Aaron Quigley, Chairman, also welcomed Mr James Hudson and Mr Stephen Nesbitt to the AGM. James Hudson is the newly appointed Breed Secretary for the British Charolais Cattle Society and Mr Stephen Nesbitt is the British Charolais Society President.

Prizes were distributed and Aaron closed the AGM by thanking the sponsors and asked that the club members give them their support. He thanked outgoing committee members for their hard work and dedication. He thanked the judges, stewards, breeders and exhibitors without whom this year would not be a success. Thanks was given to the Dunngannon Rugby Club for their hospitality for the year and for accommodating the AGM.

1 . char agm 10.jpg British Charolais Breed Secretary James Hudson presents prize to Mr Harry Heron Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . char agm 8.jpg British Charolais Breed Secretary James Hudson presents prize to Mr Thomas Devine pictured with NICC Chairman Aaron Quigley. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . char agm 6.jpg British Charolais Breed Secretary James Hudson presents prize to Mr George Hadnett for coming 1st in the senior stock judging for the UK. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . char agm 3.jpg British Charolais President Stephen Nesbitt congratulates prize winner Mr Harry Heron Photo: freelance Photo Sales