Among them was Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart who spoke to people around the show grounds.
There were also a large number of visitors at both the UFU and ABP stands.
1. Andrena Nash and Mark Wright, Ballylisk of Armagh,. with Carla Lockhart MP at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton
2. Desmond Bloomer, Dungannon, exhibited the Dexter champion at Balmoral. He was congratulated by the DUP’s Keith Buchanan MLA and Carla Lockhart MP. Picture: Julie Hazelton
3. Balmoral Holstein exhibitors Olly Stanford and Daniel Willis, Birches, Portadown, with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Picture: Julie Hazelton
4. Josephine McShane, Re-Gen Waste, with DUP MP Carla Lockhart, Pam Cameron MLA, and party leader Gavin Robinson. Picture: Julie Hazelton
