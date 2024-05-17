In pictures: Pictures from day 2 and 3 of Balmoral Show

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 17th May 2024, 12:12 BST
Crowds are continuing to flock to the 155th annual Balmoral Show.

Among them was Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart who spoke to people around the show grounds.

There were also a large number of visitors at both the UFU and ABP stands.

Check out our picture gallery here.

Andrena Nash and Mark Wright, Ballylisk of Armagh,. with Carla Lockhart MP at Balmoral Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Desmond Bloomer, Dungannon, exhibited the Dexter champion at Balmoral. He was congratulated by the DUP’s Keith Buchanan MLA and Carla Lockhart MP. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Balmoral Holstein exhibitors Olly Stanford and Daniel Willis, Birches, Portadown, with Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Josephine McShane, Re-Gen Waste, with DUP MP Carla Lockhart, Pam Cameron MLA, and party leader Gavin Robinson. Picture: Julie Hazelton

