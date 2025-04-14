In pictures: Poppy the Pony Appeal auction at Bushmills

Pictures by Kevin McAuley
Pictured at the Poppy Pony appeal auction in Bushmills on Saturday.PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Trica Callaghan pictured at the Poppy Pony appeal auction in Bushmills on Saturday.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Fiona Kee, organiser pictured at the Poppy Pony appeal auction in Bushmills on Saturday.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
Edan Elliott and Jill Elliott pictured at the Poppy Pony appeal auction in Bushmills on Saturday.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
