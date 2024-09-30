In pictures: Popular Gallbog tractor run draws the crowds

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 30th Sep 2024, 08:45 BST
Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood was among the large numbers who supported the popular Gallbog tractor run which took place outside Kinallen, Co Down on Saturday.

The annual event raised funds for Chest Heart and Stroke.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell

Graham Hutchinson with his sons Jack and Alfie ready for the tractor run

1. IMG_7626.JPG

Graham Hutchinson with his sons Jack and Alfie ready for the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Sammy Bingham from Carnew at the tractor run

2. IMG_7657.JPG

Sammy Bingham from Carnew at the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Matthew Chapman looking forward to the tractor run

3. IMG_7659.JPG

Matthew Chapman looking forward to the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Terry and Matthew Pritchard

4. IMG_7649.JPG

Terry and Matthew Pritchard Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page