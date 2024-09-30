The annual event raised funds for Chest Heart and Stroke.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell
1. IMG_7626.JPG
Graham Hutchinson with his sons Jack and Alfie ready for the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_7657.JPG
Sammy Bingham from Carnew at the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_7659.JPG
Matthew Chapman looking forward to the tractor run Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_7649.JPG
Terry and Matthew Pritchard Photo: Billy Maxwell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.