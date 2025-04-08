Damien McGlynn, Kiernan Milling presenting Joshua Miller from Letterkenny with the prize for the best lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale. Front from left are Patrick Sheridan and Ryan Gamble, Mart Staff. Back from left: Conor Callaghan, Anne Harkin, Mart Manager, Damien McGlynn, Kiernan Milling, Alison McCrabbe, Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctionner. Photo Clive WassonDamien McGlynn, Kiernan Milling presenting Joshua Miller from Letterkenny with the prize for the best lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale. Front from left are Patrick Sheridan and Ryan Gamble, Mart Staff. Back from left: Conor Callaghan, Anne Harkin, Mart Manager, Damien McGlynn, Kiernan Milling, Alison McCrabbe, Judge and Robert Gourley, Auctionner. Photo Clive Wasson
In pictures: Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:06 BST
Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale took place recently.

Clive Wasson was on hand to capture the day’s activities at the top winner.

Joshua Miller's winning lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson

Joshua Miller for Letterkenny with his show winning lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale sponsored by Kiernan Milling. Photo Clive Wasson

Joshua Miller's winning lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson

Ryan Gamble and Alison McCrabbe judging sheep at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Spring Lamb Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson

