2 . Joshua Miler, from Letterkenny with his show winning lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Easter Lamb Show and sale on Monday last. Joshua also had the 1st place lambs lambs were sold to Kerr Burchers, Falcarragh, 58kgs @ €360-00 each, 2nd Prize bought by McGettigans , Main Street Milford, 48kgs @ €300 each Photo Clive Wasson

Joshua Miler, from Letterkenny with his show winning lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Easter Lamb Show and sale on Monday last. Joshua also had the 1st place lambs lambs were sold to Kerr Burchers, Falcarragh, 58kgs @ €360-00 each, 2nd Prize bought by McGettigans , Main Street Milford, 48kgs @ €300 each. Photo: Clive Wasson Photo: Clive Wassson