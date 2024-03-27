In pictures: Raphoe Mart Easter Sheep Show and Sale
The Raphoe Livestock Mart Easter Lamb Show and sale on Monday last.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
Clive Wasson was on hand to capture all the top winners and prices.
1. Alison McCrabbe, Judge, John McConnell,, 3rd, Joshua Miller, 1st and Damien McGlynn, Kiernan Milling Sponsor at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Easter Lamb Show and sale on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson
2. Joshua Miler, from Letterkenny with his show winning lambs at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Easter Lamb Show and sale on Monday last. Joshua also had the 1st place lambs lambs were sold to Kerr Burchers, Falcarragh, 58kgs @ €360-00 each, 2nd Prize bought by McGettigans , Main Street Milford, 48kgs @ €300 each Photo Clive Wasson
3. Robert Gourley, Auctioneer, Damine McGlymm, Kiernan Milling Sponsor, Joshua Miller, 1st & 2nd Prize Winner, Alsion McCrabbe, Judge, John Mcconnell, 3rd Place and Anne harkin, Mart Manager at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Easter Lamb Show and sale on Monday last. Ths winning pair were bought by Kerr Burchers, Flacarragh, 58kgs @ €360-00 each, 2nd Prize bought by McGettigans , Main Sreet Milford, 48kgs @ €300 each and 3rd place sold to McCarrons Butchers Raphoe 58kgs @ €335-00 each. Photo Clive Wasson
4. Alison McCrabbe, Judge, John McConnell,, 3rd, Joshua Miller, 1st and Damien McGlynn, Kiernan Milling Sponsor at the Raphoe Livestock Mart Easter Lamb Show and sale on Monday last. Photo Clive Wasson
