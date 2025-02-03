In pictures: Rathfriland YFC big breakfast

There was a good turnout and photographer Billy Maxwell was there to take some pictures.
1. IMG_8538 (1).JPG
Rathfriland YFC president Roberta Simmons (3rd left) with her team of Cooks at the Club's big breakfast last Saturday morning Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_8521.JPG
Sammy Bingham and Brian Hilland support the breakfast Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_8536 (1).JPG
Thomas and Carla McCrum with children Noah and Zahra Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_8516.JPG
Harold Truesdale with Gillian Scott and children Cloe, Charlotte, and Cameron enjoying the big Breakfast Photo: Billy Maxwell