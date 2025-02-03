In pictures: Rathfriland YFC big breakfast

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:57 BST
Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club held their annual Big Breakfast on Saturday.

There was a good turnout and photographer Billy Maxwell was there to take some pictures.

Rathfriland YFC president Roberta Simmons (3rd left) with her team of Cooks at the Club's big breakfast last Saturday morning

Rathfriland YFC president Roberta Simmons (3rd left) with her team of Cooks at the Club's big breakfast last Saturday morning Photo: Billy Maxwell

Sammy Bingham and Brian Hilland support the breakfast

Sammy Bingham and Brian Hilland support the breakfast Photo: Billy Maxwell

Thomas and Carla McCrum with children Noah and Zahra

Thomas and Carla McCrum with children Noah and Zahra Photo: Billy Maxwell

Harold Truesdale with Gillian Scott and children Cloe, Charlotte, and Cameron enjoying the big Breakfast

Harold Truesdale with Gillian Scott and children Cloe, Charlotte, and Cameron enjoying the big Breakfast Photo: Billy Maxwell

