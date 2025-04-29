In pictures: Slemish Area WI Spring meeting

Entertainment was provided by the Ukulele Band called 'WALRUS' (stands for What a Love Redeemed Us).
Elaine McCullough, Broughshane WI, winner of the Wexford International Vase for Photography. Pictured with Yvonne Crabbe, Spanish Area Chairman. 2nd place was Cullybackey WI and 3rd place was Carnlough WI. Photo: freelance
Talented and colourful entertainers from the local Ukulele Band, 'WALRUS'. Other winners included the following: Pearl Fleming, Ahoghill WI, winner of the Wexford Plate for Bowls. Ruth Clarke, Wendy Keyes, Joan Wildgust - Ahoghill WI, winners of the Rosemary Kennedy Award for the Area Quiz Photo: freelance
Anna Murphy, Kells & Connor WI being presented with the Aileen Chapman Trophy for Poem Written by a WI member, from Rosemary McAllister, Federation Vice Chair. Photo: freelance
Lisa Gray, Broughshane WI, winner of the Ballymena Borough Council Vase award with Yvonne Crabbe, Slemish Area Chairman. 2nd place was Cullybackey WI and third place was Glarryford WI Photo: freelance
