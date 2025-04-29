Retirement presentation to Elizabeth Patterson, Accompanist for the Slemish Area Choir, by Ruth Orr and Lily Eaton.Retirement presentation to Elizabeth Patterson, Accompanist for the Slemish Area Choir, by Ruth Orr and Lily Eaton.
Retirement presentation to Elizabeth Patterson, Accompanist for the Slemish Area Choir, by Ruth Orr and Lily Eaton.

In pictures: Slemish Area WI Spring meeting

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2025, 18:07 BST
The Womens Institute Slemish Area Spring Meeting was held on 8th April 2025 in the Dr. John McKelvey Community Centre in Cullybackey.

Entertainment was provided by the Ukulele Band called 'WALRUS' (stands for What a Love Redeemed Us).

Elaine McCullough, Broughshane WI, winner of the Wexford International Vase for Photography. Pictured with Yvonne Crabbe, Spanish Area Chairman. 2nd place was Cullybackey WI and 3rd place was Carnlough WI.

Talented and colourful entertainers from the local Ukulele Band, 'WALRUS'. Other winners included the following: Pearl Fleming, Ahoghill WI, winner of the Wexford Plate for Bowls. Ruth Clarke, Wendy Keyes, Joan Wildgust - Ahoghill WI, winners of the Rosemary Kennedy Award for the Area Quiz

Anna Murphy, Kells & Connor WI being presented with the Aileen Chapman Trophy for Poem Written by a WI member, from Rosemary McAllister, Federation Vice Chair.

Lisa Gray, Broughshane WI, winner of the Ballymena Borough Council Vase award with Yvonne Crabbe, Slemish Area Chairman. 2nd place was Cullybackey WI and third place was Glarryford WI

